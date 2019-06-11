Image: FX

FX’s Legion looks like it’s going out with a bang in season three. After David’s “turn to the dark side” at the end of season two, he’s started a cult that looks like something out of Alice in Wonderland. And things only get weirder from there.

FX has released a juicy little featurette on the upcoming third and final season of the X-Men show, with all of the stars discussing where things are and where they may be going.

Time travel. Professor X. Maybe some alternative timelines. Yeah, Noah Hawley and his team are throwing everything but the kitchen sink in here (though who knows, the sink may show up too) to try and give Legion the satisfying, shocking conclusion a show this wild show deserves.

We’ll begin to see if they succeeded when Legion returns on June 24.

