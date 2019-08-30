Image: Insight Editions

After years in the making, today we get to return to Thra with the epic, gorgeous fantasy of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. But after you’re done binging 10-ish hours of puppet glory, later this year you’ll be able to get a glimpse at the incredible craftsmanship that brought it life in a new book—and io9 has an exclusive look inside.

A spiritual successor to Caseen Gaines’ The Dark Crystal: The Ultimate Visual History, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance - Inside the Epic Return to Thra (also published by Insight Editions but this time penned by Daniel Wallace) takes readers inside the arduous process that brought the world of The Dark Crystal to life for a new generation with the Netflix series.

Featuring insight from producer Lisa Henson, Dark Crystal concept artist Brian Froud, director Louis Letterier, as well as the talented minds of the Jim Henson Creature Workshop, Inside the Epic Return to Thra is jam-packed with interviews, concept art, and behind-the-scenes production stills of all the intricate, beautiful puppets and sets that draw us into Brea, Rian, Deet, and Hup’s new quest to save their world from the Skeksis’ sinister plans.



To celebrate Age of Resistance hitting Netflix today, io9 is proud to debut three exclusive looks inside the new book, covering everything from concept art of the Gelfling capital of Ha’rar, storyboards of Princess Brea’s uncovering of a mysterious magical sigil among her the libraries of Ha’rar’s citadel, and even a glimpse at some of the quaint little creatures that populate the world of Thra.

Yes, there’s even a Fizzgig in there for good measure. Check them out below, and don’t forget to click the magnifying lens to enlarge each gorgeous image!

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is now streaming on Netflix, but you’ll have to wait until November 5 to get your hands on Inside the Epic Return to Thra.

