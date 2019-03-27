Image: Max Dunbar, Espen Grundetjern, and Marshall Dillon (Comixology)

Over the past few years, Comixology’s host of original content has grown massively, incorporating wave after wave of new, creator-owned digital series that have become major parts of the service’s appeal—and we’ve got a first look at a surprise new arrival to the line.

io9 can exclusively confirm that Stone Star, by Jim Zub, Max Dunbar, , Espen Grundetjern, and Marshall Dillon, will be the latest title to join Comixology’s Originals line of comics—and that the first issue is available to read as of right now, actually!

The five-part sci-fi adventure follows a young thief named Dail, who lives aboard the titular Stone Star: a gigantic asteroid-based outpost which is host to a gladiatorial combat arena that brings together the galaxy’s thrill-seeking adventurers to pit themselves against each other in battle for fame and fortune. But when Dail finds himself thrust into the arena as well, he has to use everything he’s learned making a living as a thief to survive.

Check out the first look inside the book below:



Stone Star #1 is available as of this morning, for free as part of Prime Reading, Kindle Unlimited, and comiXology Unlimited, or for $2.99 directly from Comixology and Kindle.



