Photo: Toho

Another day, and another popular manga is getting the big-budget Hollywood treatment.

Variety reports It director Andy Muschietti has signed with Warner Bros. to direct a new live-action adaptation of the popular Hajime Isayama manga Attack on Titan. Producers include Harry Potter’s David Heyman, Heroes’ Masi Oka, and It’s Barbara Muschietti. A screenwriter has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Muschetti is currently at work on It: Chapter Two, which will be out September 6, 2019. From there, Variety suggests this will be his next film, though he had previously been attached to multiple other projects, including an adaptation of Robotech.

Attack on Titan is set in a future where humanity has walled itself off from the outside world to protect itself from giant creatures called Titans. It began as a manga, became a popular anime, and even had a previous live-action film adaptation from director Shinji Higuchi. That two-part film was not very well-regarded, though, hence this new version.

If Attack on Titan really is Muschietti’s next film after It: Chapter Two, it’s hard to imagine exactly what it will be like. He’s really only done smaller horror movies (his only previous film before It was Mama, based on his own short story)—and though It is certainly considered a larger-scale horror movie, it’s not giant monsters fighting in massive cities. It’ll be fascinating to see how his talent for mood and character might transfer to a story on a much, much larger scale.