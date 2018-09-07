Image: Dakota Alexander

As a kid, Gifu City artist Dakota Alexander developed a lifelong love for ukiyo-e, a style of traditional Japanese woodblock painting that became popular during the Edo period. Like many young people, Alexander also happened to have a fondness for comic books and superheroes.

Ukiyo-e paintings have traditionally depicted epic, dramatic scenes plucked from significant moments in history, fables, and natural settings. For the past couple of years, Alexander’s been experimenting with ukiyo-e style, focusing on illustrations of heroes. Suffice to say, the results are absolutely gorgeous:

You check out even more of Alexander’s work on ArtStation—and if you’re so inclined, prints are available to purchase on Etsy.