Ingress: The Animation will be coming to Netflix in October.

Created by animation studio Crafter, with character designs by Takeshi Honda (Neon Genesis Evangelion) and directed by CG artist Yuhei Sakuragi, Ingress: The Animation will be an adaptation of the augmented-reality game Ingress. Ingress, created by Niantic, the company behind Pokémon Go, tells the story of a world where exotic matter is leaking into the world through portals, giving people psychic powers and causing a whole host of instability.

The show will star Makoto and Sarah, two people impacted by the matter’s strange ingress (see, the title makes sense!) and drawn into the faction battles that make up the core of the game’s story as well. The story line will overlap with the original game and will, according to Variety’s report, be used to segue into Ingress Prime, the upcoming game sequel.

But that’s not what interests us. What interests us: snazzy anime! Evangelion’s character designer! More quality animation on Netflix! All good stuff.

