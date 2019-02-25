Image: Warner Bros.

We’ve been waiting for a third Gremlins movie for years, but it looks like the next best thing might be on the horizon: an animated series all about the lovable critters (lovable until you feed them after dark, get them wet, or expose them to bright light, that is...then all bets are off).



Variety broke the news of the still-in-development series being considered for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service—not to be confused with WB’s DC Universe streaming service—which does not yet have a name or launch date. Here’s a description of what we might expect from the Gremlins series:

The potential series is said to be a period piece that would follow Mr. Wing, the Chinese grandfather played in the films by Keye Luke, as a young man as he goes on adventures with the friendly Mogwai Gizmo. The series will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Amblin Television. Both Warner Bros. and Amblin produced the films on which the show will be based.

Although there’s no mention of original Gremlins director Joe Dante (he also directed the inimitable Gremlins 2: The New Batch), there is already some behind-the-scenes talent attached: writer and executive producer Tze Chun, whose credits include stints on Gotham and Once Upon a Time.

Animation sounds like the perfect realm for a Gremlins prequel—presumably, those “adventures” will include encounters with more strange, adorable, and/or terrifying magical creatures—and we’ll absolutely be keeping our ears open for more details on this project.



