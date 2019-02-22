Photo: Columbia Pictures/Sony

Another of Greg Rucka’s comic books is getting the adaptation treatment. Lindsay Lohan is a werewolf or something. Arrow’s Birds of Prey-inspired episode gets a familiar guest star and a behind-the-scenes look at Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene. Plus what’s coming up on The Flash, Supernatural, and more. Spoilers spreading right this way!



Katy Keene

Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan are welcomed into the Archieverse by Roberto Aguirre Sacasa. They’ll be playing Ginger Lopez and Pepper Smith.





Last Night in Soho

Variety reports Matt Smith and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie have joined the cast of Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological horror movie in undisclosed roles.

The Devil All the Time

Meanwhile, Deadline has word Haley Bennett, Jason Clarke and Riley Keough have joined the cast of Netflix’s adaptation of the Donald Ray Pollock novel, also in undisclosed roles.

The Black Cat/MCU

Speaking with Yahoo, Rogue One star Felicity Jones stated that while there were never any definitive plans for her role as Felicia Hardy (introduced in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2) to officially become the Black Cat (now likely getting a film of her own in Sony’s Marvel universe), she’d be interested in playing her again. “I’d love to, yeah. I’d love to keep exploring her,” Jones said when asked if she’d be up for double-dipping. “She’s a great character.”

There was never anything written down that that would definitely happen, It was more just…I like playing characters where there is a little bit extra to play with and it was just fun to play someone who has this other identity as Black Cat, Felicia Hardy. I just loved the idea of that character, I just think it’s really fun.

Old Guard

Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to the film adaptation of Greg Rucka’s comic books series, Old Guard, from director Gina Prince-Blythewood. Starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Laynne, the film concerns a group of immortal mercenaries who “must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.”

[Deadline]

Hellboy



Empire has another new photo of David Harbour’s “younger, rougher” incarnation of Hellboy.

The Angry Birds Movie 2

A penguin who listens to Vanilla Ice joins the Angry Birds roster in the first teaser for The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Among the Shadows

Bloody-Disgusting has an exclusive clip from the new Lindsay Lohan werewolf movie.

The Field Guide To Evil

We also have the first trailer for a new horror anthology featuring “eight tales of dark folklore” titled Palace of Horrors, Al Karisi, Die Trud, The Melon Heads, A Nocturnal Breath, The Kindler & The Virgin, The Cobblers’ Lot, and What Ever Happened to Panagas the Pagan?

Cipher

Adrian Grenier and Sydney Morton have signed on to play the leads in Cipher, a new series from Allison Miller and Syfy concerning a 13-year old boy named Asa who has “a one-of-a-kind computer technology” implanted in his brain. Grenier will play the boy’s father, John, while Morton has been cast as Bridgette, “an NSA operative who knows more about the source of the tech inside Asa than she lets on.”

[Deadline]

Arrow

Following a recent post from showrunner Beth Schwartz, TV Line has confirmed Caity Lotz will return for Arrow’s upcoming Birds of Prey-inspired episode, “Lost Canary.”

In related news, Coming Soon has images from the March 4 episode, “Brothers & Sisters.” More at the link.

The Wheel of Time

According to Deadline, Stranger Things director Uta Briesewitz will helm the first two episodes of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time television series.

Halo

By the same token, Otto Bathurst (Robin Hood 2018) has been hired to direct “multiple episodes” of Showtime’s Halo series, as well as serve as executive producer.

[/Film]

Agents of SHIELD

Nearly three months ahead of the season six premiere, Ming-Na Wen confirmed filming has already begun on the seventh season of Agents of SHIELD.

Supergirl

J’onn and Brainiac march in an alien rights parade in the synopsis for the March 10 episode of Supergirl, “Stand & Deliver.”

Between Ben Lockwood’s (Sam Witwer) new push to stir up the anti-alien movement and the Elite’s desire to target Lockwood and his minions, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is concerned about the safety of the American people – both human and alien. When Lockwood organizes a rally, the aliens decide to peacefully protest. Brainiac (Jesse Rath) and J’onn (David Harewood) join the alien march while Supergirl and Dreamer (Nicole Maines) patrol to keep everyone safe. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) picks up his camera again to cover the march for CatCo, and Hayley (April Parker Jones) assigns Alex (Chyler Leigh) a job that clashes with her beliefs. When The Elite and Ben Lockwood stir up trouble at the rally, Supergirl is forced to take a stand. Jonathan Bennett guest stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos (#414). Original airdate 3/10/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Killer Frost plans to test the meta-human cure on Cicada in the synopsis for “Failure is an Orphan,” airing March 12.

With the meta-human cure ready to use, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash must figure out a way to subdue Cicada (Chris Klein) long enough to take it. Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) steps in to help with the plan. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) eases back into work, and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) isn’t happy about the way her dad plans to stop Cicada. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Zack Stentz (#516). Original airdate 3/12/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

The Winchesters visit an evil suburb — just in time for the 30th anniversary of The ‘Burbs — in the synopsis for “Peace of Mind.”

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) follow a case to a picturesque little town in Arkansas, only to find out nothing is as idyllic as it appears to be. Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) take a road trip to visit an old friend. The episode was directed by Phil Sgriccia and written by Meghan Fitzmartin and Steve Yockey with teleplay by Meghan Fitzmartin. (#1416). Original Airdate 3/14/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Alien News Desk

Syfy uploaded two new clips from the network’s first animated comedy since Tripping the Rift to Youtube.

Gotham

Killer Croc is teased while Barbara gets a doppelgänger in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Nothing’s Shocking.”

Project Blue Book

Finally, UFO’s attack an army platoon in the trailer for next week’s episode of Project Blue Book, “War Games.”

