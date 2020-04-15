An Agent Carter Character (Who Is Not Peggy) Will Guest on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will be crossing paths with an Agent Carter character... who isn’t Agent Carter. Image : ABC

Marvel’s beloved but short-lived Agent Carter series is getting a little timey wimey with a character crossover into the world of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD for its final season. Sadly, it’s not Peggy Carter... at least not yet.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Enver Gjokaj will reprise his role as Daniel Sousa, a WWII veteran who became an agent of the Strategic Scientific Reserve after losing his leg in the war, eventually rising to the position of chief of the Los Angeles branch. By the end of the two-season series, he and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) had started a relationship. It’s unclear how the events of Avengers: Endgame impacted their romance, as Peggy and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) were finally able to reunite.

Here’s a photo from Gjokaj’s cameo in Agents of SHIELD, as revealed by Entertainment Weekly:

Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) probably didn’t expect this. Photo : ABC ( Entertainment Weekly

In an interview, Gjokaj said he was shocked that Agents of SHIELD wanted to bring him back for a cameo in its seventh and final season—something that’s only possible because the series started delving into time travel (a la Legends of Tomorrow), with season six having ended with the crew jumping back in time to 1930s New York City to stop the Chromicons. During their time travel adventures, Soula and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) will cross paths...something Gjokaj said was a welcome treat.



“What’s unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they’re very similar,” he said.

It does seems strange that we’d get some time with Sousa but not the star of Agent Carter herself. That doesn’t mean it’s off the table—rumors of an Atwell cameo on Agents of SHIELD started surfacing back in August 2019. It could be a surprise the show is holding onto for later. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more, with our hair perfectly coiffed and all our fingers crossed.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27 with its final season.

