Whoever thought that a giant zombie dragon could be so relatable?



Viserion’s resurrection as the icy plaything of the Night King in Game of Thrones’ season seven finale left us with many questions over the last year or so...mainly because we’ve had over a year of waiting for more Thrones, and have even more left to go. So we’re gonna pass that time and keep wondering about ice-fire breath, dragon physics, and yes, what bizarre sounds go into making something so impossibly fantastical sound real. Like, remembering that Viserion’s undead wails during his horrifying return at the end of the last season also included the cries of some extremely drunk Game of Thrones fans.

Thrones sound designer Paula Fairfield already revealed that delightful tidbit to Vanity Fair in the wake of last year’s monumental season finale. But one of the fans that actually helped form the crowd of drunken screaming used for Viserion’s cries—an attendee, alongside Fairfield, of the Burlington Bar in Chicago’s regular Game of Thrones viewing parties—recently spoke to Winter is Coming about how the bizarre scenario came about. And it sounds like it was a lot of fun. Here’s how it was described at the recent Con of Thrones in Dallas, Texas:



We just, like, took an evening, drank a fuck-ton of gin and screamed our hearts out, and sent ’em off. And then [Fairfield] came and watched the finale with us, she never told us what it was for. And then when it was all over, she leaned over and was like, “You guys are the ice dragon.”

Plus, they did it while in full costume as a Queenly rendition of the White Walker’s leader! (By the way, if you know this cosplayer’s name, please let us know so we can give credit.) Hear the full story in the video below:

So just remember, whenever you’re rewatching that finale for the zillionth time while waiting for Game of Thrones’ return, that Viserion’s shrieks are a little more like our own than you might have thought.