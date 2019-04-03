Image: FX

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Anthony Russo is still teasing the run time of Avengers: Endgame. Kumail Nanjiani is joining the adaptation of Any Person, Living or Dead. Detective Pikachu shows off its unique take on a few classic Pokémon. Plus, what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow and The Twilight Zone. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Monster Problems

Iron Fist’s Jessica Henwick has joined the cast of the post-apocalyptic coming-of-age monster drama as the currently unnamed love interest of Dylan O’Brien’s character. According to Deadline, O’Brien will “travel through a hostile environment to find the girl of his dreams.”

Any Person, Living Or Dead

Deadline reports Kumail Nanjiani is attached to star in a film adaptation of Simon Rich’s short story concerning a time-traveling scientist who assembles a think tank of history’s greatest minds “to solve all of humanity’s problems.” Unfortunately, “his plan fails to take into account language barriers, ancient racism and the tendency of medieval men to commit murder. Instead of learning from these Great Men of History, our hero has no choice but to hunt them down and blast them to the past before they can ruin our future.”

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

Anthony Russo confirmed the film’s rumored three-hour run time is more-or-less accurate in a recent interview with Fandango.

We don’t have an official locked runtime yet. Yeah, [but] we are right at about that.

Advertisement

The Conjuring 3

The third film in the mainline Conjuring franchise is now slated for a September 11, 2020 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Brahms: The Boy II

Meanwhile, a new tweet from Exhibitor Relations confirms the sequel to The Boy is officially titled, Brahms: The Boy II.

Advertisement

Detective Pikachu

Gyarados, Snorlax, Eevee, Mewtwo—and more!—make cameos in four new TV spots for Detective Pikachu.

The Wind

IFC Midnight has released a new clip from horror-western, The Wind, hitting VOD April 5.

American Horror Story



Speaking with Extra at WonderCon, Evan Peters revealed the ninth season of American Horror Story will be the first without his involvement.

Advertisement

Tales from the Loop

Deadline reports Paul Schneider and Jonathan Pryce have joined the cast of Tales from the Loop, Amazon’s upcoming sci-fi series based on the art of Simon Stålenhag concerning a town built above The Loop, “a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe.” Schneider will reportedly play George, the founder of The Loop’s son, while Pryce is Russ, “the founder and leader of the Loop project.”

Advertisement

The Twilight Zone

The fortune telling machine from Nick of Time resurfaces in the trailer for next week’s time-bending episode of The Twilight Zone, “Replay.”





The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Kiernan Shipka takes photos with her two hunky co-stars in the latest promo for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, the Legends are trapped in 1973 after kidnapping Richard Nixon in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Getaway.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.