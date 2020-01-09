American Horror Story Just Got Renewed All the Way Up to Season 13

Billie Lourd as Montana on American Horror Story: 1984. Image : FX

American Horror Story has had its ups and downs over the years, but Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s campy, gory anthology series still has plenty of life left in it. That energy was on full display in last fall’s wonderfully fun 1984, and now the show’s getting at least four more seasons to play with.

This new order adds an additional three seasons to the previously-announced season 10, and will take the series up to lucky season number 13, Entertainment Weekly reports, citing an announcement made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour by FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf. The network head noted that AHS remains FX’s highest-rated series, nine seasons in.

Advertisement

Of course, there’s no word yet on what upcoming themes we can expect to see from the notoriously secretive series, which has so far taken us to—deep breath—a haunted house, an insane asylum, and inside a coven of witches (more than once), as well as to a carnival sideshow, a hotel filled with vampires, behind the scenes of a reality show (with bonus haunted house), inside a cult, to the edge of the apocalypse, and, most recently, to a cursed summer camp. Phew!

We’re still holding out hope for American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson though, in which the fan-favorite star (who, sadly, wasn’t a part of 1984, but hasn’t ruled out a return to the show) plays every single character. Hint, hint, FX.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.