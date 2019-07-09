Image: Fox

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The new Ghostbusters movie adds a few more to its cast. Charlize Theron, Car Sorceress, is back for the next Fast & Furious. Jon Watts is already talking about what villain he’d want in a third Spider-Man. Plus, more new footage from The Lion King, and Marilyn Manson is involved with CBS’s adaptation of The Stand. Spoilers, away!



Ghostbusters 2020

Variety reports young actors Celeste O’Connor (Irreplaceable You, Wetlands, Selah and the Spades) and Logan Kim (whose only other acting credit is the Dean Cain family film, The Dog Who Saved Summer) have joined the cast of Ghostbusters 2020 in currently undisclosed roles.

Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel also recently revealed on Instagram that Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren will reprise their roles as Cipher—noted Car Witch—and Magdalene Shaw, respectively, in Fast & Furious 9.

Children of the New World

Deadline has word Lulu Wang (The Farewell) is now attached to direct a film adaptation of Alexander Weinstein’s short story collection, Children of the New World. Though story details are under wraps, the film will reportedly “continue exploring the evolving dynamics of family” in the sci-fi genre.

Spider-Man 3.2

Jon Watts revealed to Uproxx he “would love” to include Kraven the Hunter in his next Spider-Man movie.

Oh, I would love Kraven. It’s just the trick of how do you do Kraven in a movie? But, no, I don’t know who’s next. I always like to think about it in terms of what’s going to be the most difficult thing for Peter. So that’s going to be the next trick.

The Lion King

Simba has the high ground in the latest Lion King TV spot.

Luz

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Luz, the festival hit concerning a taxi driver stalked by a demonically possessed woman.

Z

Bloody-Disgusting also has the poster for Z, this year’s other movie about a killer imaginary friend.

Black Magic for White Boys

A magician turns to the dark arts in order to save his theater from gentrification in the teaser for Onur Turkel’s Black Magic for White Boys.





American Horror Story: 1984

Breaking tradition, Sarah Paulson “will not appear in a significant role” in the ninth, slasher-oriented season of American Horror Story, according to Variety. While the actress could possibly appear via a cameo, it will mark the first time she has not been significantly involved with the series since its first season.

The Stand

Speaking with Revolver, Marilyn Manson revealed he has an undisclosed role in CBS All Access’ adaptation of The Stand. Manson has also recorded a cover of “The End” by The Doors especially for the series.

Scream: Resurrection

Finally, the cast of Scream’s third season discuss how’d they protect themselves against Ghostface in a new featurette.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.