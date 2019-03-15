Image: Starz

American Gods just kicked off its second season, but Starz has already gone ahead and made it official, announcing that a third season of the Neil Gaiman adaptation has just been greenlit. And there’s more news, too: As was pretty much expected, the show has revealed yet another new showrunner.



Variety reports that American Gods’ new showrunner, who will also serve as executive producer, is Charles “Chic” Eglee, who’s previously worked on shows like Hemlock Grove, The Walking Dead, and Dexter. For those keeping score at home, Eglee will replace season two’s Jesse Alexander, who in turn replaced season one’s Bryan Fuller and Michael Green.

Gaiman sounded very excited about the show’s forward momentum in a statement he gave to both Variety and Entertainment Weekly, noting “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory.” The author also told EW that he thinks the gap between seasons two and three will be a lot more manageable than the extended amount of time—June 2017 to March 2019—that fans had to wait between seasons one and two:

“The problem that we had with season 2 was not all of the personal weirdness,” he said, referring to the show’s showrunner shakeups. “The big problem was Starz delayed [the renewal] until they found out how people liked American Gods before they committed to a second series and it takes a certain amount of time to start a writers room you have to get it together and so forth. What I’m hoping is it’s less about how long it’s going to take season 3 than getting a season 4 once season 3 is underway so we can keep the writer’s room on and get the scripts written.”

Already thinking ahead to season four, eh? That’s a lot to look forward to—and we’ve still got an entire season (minus last Sunday’s premiere episode) ahead for season two. American Gods airs Sundays on Starz.