There’s already wild rumors about a potential Hobbs & Shaw sequel. Stephen King hypes up It: Chapter 2. Supergirl casts a dark new force. The team behind Star Trek: Discovery are pondering the technological impacts of the show’s leap to the future. Plus, Jesus comes to Preacher and behind the scenes on Legion’s creepy prosthetics. Spoilers, away!



Hobbs & Shaw 2

We Got This Covered reports Keanu Reeves, who was previously rumored to have a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, will instead play the villain of a yet to be announced sequel.

Atomic Blonde 2

Meanwhile, Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch revealed to /Film an undisclosed streaming service is interested in producing a sequel to last year’s Atomic Blonde.

I think there is [still talk of a sequel]. A streaming service is into it. I don’t know all the details. I was a work-for-hire on that movie, but at the end of the day, Kelly McCormick – my producing partner and my wife – she will be involved, I’m sure, as a producer. That’s how I got the gig in the first place. We’ll see.

Ghost Stories

THR reports Lust Stories directors Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee will re-team on Ghost Stories, an upcoming horror anthology film for Netflix.

Freaks

Bloody-Disgusting has a colorful new poster for Adam Stein‘s sci-fi thriller, Freaks.

The Addams Family

According to the film’s official Twitter, a new trailer for The Addams Family will arrive next week. Yes, they’re still hyped about those memes.

It: Chapter 2

Stephen King promises “an old-fashioned movie experience where you root for the good guys” in a new featurette on It: Chapter 2. I mean, the alternative is rooting for a clown so, it shouldn’t be that hard?





The Walking Dead Universe

Speaking on a recent conference call, AMC CEO Josh Sapan said that the Walking Dead and its litany of spinoffs represent a franchise still in its “early stages of life,” going on to note that it “has many opportunities for growth” beyond the current slate of shows. [Deadline]

Supergirl

Variety reports Jennifer Cheon Garcia will have a guest-starring role in the fifth season of Supergirl as Midnight, “a physical manifestation of darkness...released from an otherwordly prison to enact revenge against the person who put her there.”

Star Trek: Discovery

Speaking at the Television Critics Association, Michelle Paradise discussed how the Star Trek: Discovery writing staff is considering the technological advancements Michael Burnham and company will discover 930 years in the future:

We’re looking at everything for 930 years. Certainly 930 years in the future, you would expect that technology has advanced so that’s a lot of the conversations that we’ve been having as well. What does that future look like? What does the technology look like? In addition to things like the world itself and the look and feel of ships and all of that Yes, we’re looking at all of that.

The Walking Dead

Coming Soon has our first look at Kevin Carroll as Virgil on season ten of The Walking Dead.

Preacher

Tulip teams with Jesus Christ himself, in the synopsis for “Search and Rescue”, the August 18 episode of Preacher.

Tulip teams with Jesus Christ to plumb Masada’s dungeons to free whatever remains of Cassidy. Meanwhile, Jesse’s mission to Australia may be over before it’s even started – as he picks himself up from the wreckage of his travels and finds he’s stranded.

The Terror: Infamy

The Terminal Islanders are relocated in the synopsis for “All the Demons Are Still in Hell”, the August 19 episode of The Terror: Infamy.

In the wake of Pearl Harbor, the Terminal Islanders are evicted from their homes by the US Army and must find shelter elsewhere. While Henry, separated from his family, faces injustice at the hands of the government, Chester engages in a paranoid search for answers surrounding the mysterious events of the past weeks.

Legion

Finally, a new featurette discusses the 20-foot pig built specially for the final season of Legion.

