Ghost Draft

Mary Lynn Rajskub and Edwin Hodge are the latest to join the cast of Chris McKay’s Ghost Draft, which THR reports “tells of a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To turn the tide, scientists draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.”

Nightmare Alley

Meanwhile, Deadline has word Rooney Mara has joined the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s noir thriller, Nightmare Alley, as Molly, “the closest thing to [Bradley Cooper’s] true love.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Death (William Sadler) returns for potatoes in a new set photo from Ed Solomon.

Zombieland: Double Tap

Speaking with TotalFilm (via Syfy Wire), director Ruben Fleischer revealed that, like plenty of blockbusters these days, there’s “something a little special” after the credits of Zombieland: Double Tap.

I share that love of Bill Murray in the first one. I don’t know how you could ever top that, but if someone were to stay to the finish of the film, perhaps they might see something a little special…

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

A brief featurette has everyone discussing Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The Wheel of Time

Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) has joined the cast of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time TV series as the fearsome al’Lan Mandragoran, a.k.a.—deep breath—Lord of the Seven Towers, Lord of the Lakes, True Blade of Malkier, Defender of the Wall of First Fires, Bearer of the Sword of the Thousand Lakes and May He Sever the Shadow. Or, you know, just Lan to his friends.

Brain Trust

NBC is developing a new series from Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder about “a group of young grad students who have developed cutting-edge technology” allowing the user to project their mind into another person’s body. Naturally, “they soon will learn that everything has consequences — some darker than they could have ever imagined.”

Spawn

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Todd McFarlane revealed he’s had “a couple of meetings” for at least two different Spawn animated series’—one targeted at children, and another starring the “crack cocaine version of Spawn.”

I just had a couple of meetings this weekend about a couple of different animation looks, both something that we can get kids in at a younger age and then get them into the sort of crack cocaine version of Spawn. And then do the adult one. So we’re talking about that. I think both of those come after the movie.

Creepshow

Two new /Film interviews with Tom Savini and Greg Nicotero discuss their takes on Joe Hill’s “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” and Stephen King’s “The Finger,” respectively.

It’s about a sweet little family terrorized by a monster, and it’s not a dinosaur in the story. It’s the stepdad. He’s a Vietnam vet, and not that that’s an excuse for anybody, really, but it is, actually. When I came back from Vietnam, I was a zombie. I was an emotionless zombie. My marriage went right in the toilet. I can’t live without love in the house and I don’t blame her at all. I was just not there anymore. I wasn’t even on the front lines. Guys that came from the front lines, you looked at them and they weren’t there. So I was like that for about two and a half years. A movie brought my emotions back. When I went to see Midnight Cowboy, when Dustin Hoffman died, I became hysterical. My wife and my friend were the last people in the theater because I was crying so hysterically. And then when I left, I broke down again outside. It wasn’t sad that Dustin Hoffman died, but it was all pent up from – we didn’t call it PTSD. It was all pent up. From that day on, I was able to enjoy a sunset. I had feelings after that. My feelings came back.

DJ Qualls plays Clark, who’s by the way, the most fucking amazing actor – one of the most amazing actors I’ve ever worked with. Just loved working with him. So he’s walking along and he finds a finger, and then the next day it’s a hand, and the next day it’s an arm, and then it grows into this creature, and it becomes his friend, it’s like a dog. So it goes off and kills people and brings little pieces of those people back like a kitten. So there’s a couple wide shots we need of the creature, and that’s the creature we have with the rod puppet and the boom arm, so I hired a stop-motion animation guy, and he’s going to do the wide shots in stop-motions. I mean, if you’re going to do it and we’re going to embrace the old school vibe, I want to try to do it stop-motion. So we actually had the little scale model of it.

The Flash

TV Line has a photo of Barry’s updated season six costume.

Arrow

TV Line also has this photo of Black Canary, Spartan and Green Arrow staring down a mysterious assailant.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew recreates a classic book cover in her latest trailer.

The CW

Finally, all your returning favorites pose dramatically in this promo for the CW’s fall season.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.