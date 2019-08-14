Image: Amazon Studios

The exciting news is that Amazon’s much-anticipated Wheel of Time series just cast a ton of actors! The not-as-exciting news is that the characters they’re playing are more famous than the actors—at least for now. Most of those Game of Thrones people were unknowns back in 2011, right?



According to a press release, the newly-cast actors are: Madeleine Madden (playing Egwene Al’Vere); Marcus Rutherford (Perrin Aybara); Barney Harris (Mat Cauthon); Zoë Robins (Nynaeve); and Josha Stradowski (Rand Al’Thor). They join series lead Rosamund Pike, who’s so far the biggest name to sign onto the show and will also serve as one of its producers.

Amazon also shared a series description, for anyone who’s unfamiliar with Robert Jordan’s enduringly popular book series:

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

The official Wheel of Time Twitter’s been sharing images and quotes for each character, too:

The hype! It’s starting to build! With all this new information about Wheel of Time—which will be showrun by Rafe Judkins (Agents of SHIELD, Hemlock Grove), and is an Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television co-production—we still don’t know when it’ll be released, though this big casting announcement bodes well for forward motion.

