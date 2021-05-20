Amazon's Wheel of Time Has Already Been Renewed for Season 2

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in Wheel of Time. Screenshot : Amazon Studios

Season one of The Wheel of Time just finished filming and Amazon likes it so much, it’s already renewed it for season two— i ncredibly exciting news for fans of Robert Jordan’s sprawling, best-selling fantasy series. We just wish we could see what all the fuss is about as very, very little has been released to show everyone what has the streamer so excited.



“The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show,” showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins (Agents of SHIELD) said in a press release. “Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created. This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1.”

That world follows a woman named Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of a powerful organization of women magic users called the Aes Sedai, who “embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

“The approach Rafe and his team have taken with this project is a testament to Amazon Studios commitment to deliver something special for the devoted fans around the world,” Vernon Sanders, c o-h ead of t elevision at Amazon Studios, said. “In partnership with the team at Sony Pictures Television, we wanted our Prime Video customers to be delighted that a second season is already in the works so that they would know that the journey would continue.”

Judkins previously revealed that while the book series is notably massive, these seasons wouldn’t be just 1:1 adaptations of book to season. They’ve taken stories from all across the books. And, hopefully, fans will soon get to see more than a fleeting image of this show that’s so good Amazon is already bringing it back. There’s no word on when season one will premiere, but since Amazon notes it has just wrapped production , later next year seems most likely.

