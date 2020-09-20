We come from the future
Amazon's Utopia Brings a Comic Book Conspiracy to Dreadful Life in New Teaser Clip

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Utopia
Utopiagillian flynnSasha LaneRainn WilsonDesmin Borges
From Utopia.
Image: Amazon Prime

Conspiracy theories are dangerous enough when they’re paranoid fiction. But they might be even worse when they start coming true.

In Utopia, the hidden truths of a comic book world start coming alive, drowning the world in a pandemic and breaking out chaos in some profound, scary ways. At least, that’s the idea some paranoid characters are having... and they might be right.

In a new clip from the Amazon Prime show, we learn more about what that conspiracy might entail, and how answers might be sought. It’s a riveting, atmospheric little glimpse into the twisted world of the show, which will star Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, and Desmin Borges (who also stars in this clip). It’s a compelling little thing.

Created by Gillian Flynn and based the original 2013 series from Great Britain, Amazon’s Utopia will premiere on September 25th.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom. 

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

DISCUSSION

dianebk
DianeBK

I feel like a moron, but I just can’t figure out that top image. What are we looking at?