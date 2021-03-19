That... that’s a lot of axes. Screenshot : Amazon

A week and a half ago, Amazon released the first trailer for its upcoming anthology series Them, which was scary as hell, mostly because it featured a Black family moving into an all-white Los Angeles suburb in the 1950s, where their neighbors’ casual racism was elevated to absolutely horrifying levels. This new teaser wants to remind you the monsters the family face aren’t all human.



An adorable kid who can see horrifying monsters her adult parents can’t is a horror trope, but Them absolutely nails it for maximum effect. Gracie’s “She’s looking right at you—can’t you see her?” line is chillingly effective, as is the entire scene, frankly. Watch:

The rest of the teaser doesn’t really tell us any more about the series than the trailer did, but I suspect whatever axe the mother buys at the, uh, axe store, she’s going to use it for more than just keeping her despicable neighbors at bay.

Produced by Little Marvin and Lena Waithe, the anthology series “explores terror in America” with its first season focusing on this family’s story, and new tales being told each subsequent season.

Starring Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright, Joseph, and more, Them premieres on Amazon Prime on April 9.

