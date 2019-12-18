Amazon's Lord of the Rings Show Just Cast a Young Version of a Major Character

A shattering fellowship trudges its way into the bastion of the Elves. Image : New Line Cinema

Van Helsing will return for one last season. The CW is getting into the spyfi game. Plus, another clip from Doctor Who’s New Year return, and what’s to come on the His Dark Materials finale. We’ve passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But these are your spoilers.



Malignant



Production has officially wrapped on James Wan’s giallo homage, Malignant.

Onward

There’s a new poster for Pixar’s suburban fantasy, Onward, which we just got a new trailer of yesterday.

The Grudge

John Cho investigates the clog in his bathtub in a new clip from The Grudge.





The Lord of the Rings

Variety reports that Morfyd d Clark has been cast to play Galadriel in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series. Given that the show is set in the Second Age, this will be a likely considerably younger version of the character as she’s seen played by Cate Blanchett in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.



Van Helsing



Good news! Van Helsing has been renewed for a fifth and final season at Syfy. [THR]

The Athena Protocol

According to Deadline, Village Roadshow is now developing a TV series based on Shamim Sariff’s YA spy thriller, The Athena Protocol. The story follows Jessie, “ a hot-headed young agent at Athena, a top secret, socially-conscious vigilante organization focused on helping women and children worldwide. When Jessie breaks protocol and assassinates a target, she’s ousted from Athena just as her teammates set out to take down a human trafficker in Belgrade.”

Infamous

Deadline also reports the CW is developing its own spy series, Infamous, from writers George Northy (Charmed) and Darren Stein (Jawbreaker) recounting “the true stories of world-famous actors, models and musicians who also happened to moonlight as spies for the Allied Forces in WWII, such as Greta Garbo, Hedy Lamarr and Josephine Baker just to name a few.”

No Stone Unturned

Meanwhile, NBC is developing a new forensic drama from Bones co-showrunner Jon Collier based on Steve Jackson’s book, No Stone Unturned: The Story of NecroSearch International. According to Deadline, the “character driven procedural” will take inspiration from the real necrosearch investigation team, “a group of the nation’s top scientists, specialists and behaviorists who use the latest technology and the most advanced techniques to solve unsolvable crimes.”

The Outsider

The investigation is ongoing in the synopsis for “Que Viene El Coco, ” the fourth episode of The Outsider airing January 26.

While retracing the Maitlands’ recent family vacation in Dayton, Ohio, Holly (Cynthia Erivo) pursues a possible connection to an eerily similar case and gains valuable insight from local former detective Andy Katcavage (Derek Cecil). Meanwhile, Glory (Julianne Nicholson) faces increased scrutiny in her daily life, and Jack’s (Marc Menchaca) behavior grows progressively more erratic. Written by Richard Price; directed by Andrew Bernstein.



His Dark Materials

“Firepower and belief” is all you need in the promo for “Betrayal” the season finale of His Dark Materials.

Doctor Who

Finally, Stephen Fry introduces the Doctor to woman who, though outwardly appearing as human, has had “every strand” of her DNA rewritten. Oooh errr.





