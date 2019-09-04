Image: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

Amazon really is dead set on keeping everyone more or less in the dark about its upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel series that’s set before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. The studio’s still keeping quiet about the story’s details, but it’s just announced another actor who’s set to join the cast.

Variety reports that Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’s Will Poulter has joined Lord of the Rings’ cast in an unnamed, but lead, role. The secrecy is...weird, to be honest, considering that Markella Kavenagh’s “Tyra” was named when the actress was cast earlier this year. Though that was an unknown character so perhaps Poulter is playing a well-known figure in Tolkien’s universe.

The name alone could telegraph rather significant details about the series that Amazon wants to keep hush-hush, but eventually, we’re really going to need to learn a bit more information about the show if it wants to stay fresh and interesting in everyone’s minds.

Variety reminds us who is involved behind the scenes:

The “Lord of the Rings” series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay. In addition, “Game of Thrones” alum Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consulting producer on the project with J.A. Bayona set to direct multiple episodes. In addition to those previously mentioned, the show’s full creative team will consist of: executive producers Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, and Amazon’s former head of genre programming Sharon Tal Yguado; writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison; writer and executive producer Jason Cahill; writer and executive producer Justin Doble; consulting producer Stephany Folsom; producer Ron Ames; writer and co-producer Helen Shang; and writing consultant Glenise Mullins. Bayona will also executive produce along with his partner Belén Atienza.

Poulter is, of course, also well known to genre fans as playing Eustace in the Chronicles of Narnia film series and Gally in Maze Runner. We’ll bring you more on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings as we know it.



