Amazon's Lord of the Rings Finds a New Hero in a Young Ned Stark

The New Mutants is PG-13, and always has been, according to Josh Boone. New set pictures from The Batman could give a mysterious glimpse at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. Oliver Queen becomes the Spectre in new , art. Plus, new looks at Batwoman and Riverdale’s returns. Spoilers, away!



The Purge 5

Deadline reports Lee Rambin (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, The Hunter Games) has joined the cast of the currently untitled fifth Purge movie in an undisclosed role.

The New Mutants

According to director Josh Boone—and later reiterated by classic illustrator Bill Sienkiewicz—New Mutants is, and has always been, rated PG-13.

The Batman

New set photos may-or-may-not have our first look at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

Brahms: The Boy II

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Brahms: The Boy II ahead of the trailer coming later today.

Camp Cold Brook

In order to boost ratings, a reality TV series decides to film at a haunted lake in the trailer for Camp Cold Brook, starring Danielle Harris, Chad Micheal Murray, and Michael Eric Reid (Sinjin from Nickelodeon’s Victorious).

The Lord of the Rings

Deadline now reports Robert Aramayo—who played the young Ned Stark in flashback sequences of Game of Thrones’ sixth season—has replaced Will Poulter as the lead in Amazon’s billion-dollar Lord of the Rings television series.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Stephen Amell dials the ham-o-meter all the way up to 11 as the new Spectre on a new poster for the conclusion of Crisis on Infinite Earths airing January 14.

The Magicians

Spoiler TV has an intriguing synopsis for “The Wrath of the Time Bees, ” the second episode of The Magicians’ fifth season.

Alice didn’t buy enough tacos. Fen’s got 3 bars.

Batwoman

Kate spars with Alice inside a high school woodshop in images from “How Queer Everything is Today!” the January 19 episode of Batwoman. Head over to Comic Book for more.

Riverdale

Comic Book also has images from “Varsity Blues, ” the January 22 episode of Riverdale. More at the link.

