Amazon's Invincible Looks Like a Bloody Superhero Extravaganza

Invincible is going to get bloody as hell. Image : Amazon

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Anyone interested in an hour- long, R-rated, animated superhero show from the man behind The Walking Dead? We thought so.

Amazon has just released the first full trailer for Invincible, based on the comic of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. Steven Yeun voices the main character, Mark Grayson, a teenager who’s enjoying his newfound superpowers—w hich makes sense because h is father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), is the world’s most famous superhero. But as Mark grows stronger everything changes, and a lot of that has to do with his family legacy.

We’d seen a few quick glimpses of Invincible in the past, but here’s our best look yet.

That looks pretty damned intense for an animated show. Even better than that, though, is the voice cast is beyond incredible. We’re talking Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, and Mark Hamill, just to name a few.

Advertisement

Invincible will debut March 26 with the first three episodes of the eight- episode season. New episodes will then come out every Friday leading up to the finale on April 30.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.