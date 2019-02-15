Image: Amazon

If you for some reason slept on Joe Wright’s excellent 2011 thriller Hanna, a film about a young girl trained from birth to murder those who want to see her dead, Amazon would like to have a word.

In Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Hanna, Esme Creed-Miles plays the series’ titular character who leaves her secluded home in the wilderness after her father Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman) tells her that the day’s finally come for her to fulfill her life’s purpose to assassinate CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). But as Hanna makes her way into the larger world for the first time, she realizes that her years of intense physical and psychological conditioning haven’t prepared her to be amongst other people, and the experience takes her to places she never could have imagined. Some of them are wondrous, but just as many of them are deadly.

In a press release, Amazon described how series writer David Farr is using the series’ expanded format to further flesh out aspects of Hanna’s identity and perspective that the film couldn’t capture:

“[Hanna’s] strength and power as a trained fighter doesn’t preclude her from navigating the awkwardness of her burgeoning sexuality, changes in her body, relationships and other challenges that remind the audience that, underneath Hanna’s grit, is a young woman who ultimately yearns to feel normal.”

Hanna begins streaming on Amazon Prime on March 29.

