Amazon's Already Ordered a Second Season of Lord of the Rings

Even though we’re still ages away from being transported to J.A. Bayona’s take on Lord of the Rings for Amazon Prime, the studio’s confident that audiences are going to want a second season.

Deadline reports that— in keeping with the deal Amazon Studios agreed to in order to acquire the rights to produce a Lord of the Rings TV series— i t’s moving forward with plans to begin developing a second season. And that means that the production for the show’s first season will have to take a brief break.

Following the shooting of Lord of the Rings’ first two episodes, the production will be put on pause for up to five months so that the series’ creative team can begin plotting out elements of the second season while the whole of Lord of the Rings is coming together. That way, the crew can ultimately get back to the season one production with a better idea of pacing, where the series is going to go, and how to make both seasons fit together more intricately in order to create an overall stronger show.

Deadline also points out that this planning hiatus will also make it much easier for Lord of the Rings to begin shooting its seasons back to back, should the creative team—led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay—ultimately decide to do so, which is something that many productions do in order to keep costs down.

Considering this Lord of the Rings will apparently delve into aspects of J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore that went unexplored in Peter Jackson’s films, taking the time to figure out how to fit all of this together across two seasons is likely going to end up working in Lord of the Rings’ favor, and the fact that the show’s production is going to take a little longer is actually a good thing. Sure, you may want to watch it sooner but remember, there’s literally more streaming TV right now than any of us know what to do with. Why not go watch some of that before Amazon’s Lord of the Rings hits our screens sometime in the future?

