Photo: Amazon

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

The first teaser trailer for Amazon’s adaptation of The Boys is here and, as you can see from the photo, it’s got a bit of an attitude.

In the show, based on the Garth Ennis/Darick Robertson comics, superheroes are celebrities. They use their powers for good, but are also well-paid for it, and that creates all kinds of ethical and moral dilemmas. Enter the Boys, a group that aims to bring down corrupt superheroes.

Advertisement

Like another Ennis comic, Preacher, the adaptation of The Boys is produced by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg. It’ll debut on Amazon Prime next year and here’s the first tease. I think it sets the stage for the show quite well.

Of course, that’s none other than Elisabeth Shue, of Karate Kid, Back to the Future Part II and III, and Adventures in Babysitting fame, playing Natalie Stillwell, an executive at Vought, a company that manages superheroes. The Boys (which, obviously, is not all boys) do not like her.

Advertisement

This is a different, cynical look at the superhero genre that hopefully can live up to its promise. The first tease definitely makes it seem possible.

And if you still need some convincing, at The Boys’ New York Comic Con panel, Simon Pegg crashed the festivities to announce that he’s got a small role on the show. He’s playing the father of Wee Hughie, played by Jack Quaid. And while that sounds random, it’s actually brilliant because Hughie was inspired by and drawn to look exactly like Simon Pegg—and when The Boys was going to be a movie, Pegg was rumored to be playing the role. That was almost a decade ago, so now he’s getting the next best thing.

Advertisement

Keep checking io9 for more news from New York Comic Con—and for live NYCC coverage from the floor, make sure you’re following us on Instagram: @io9dotcom.