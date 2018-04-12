Image: Amazon

The goofy animal friends created by animation legend Jay Ward are getting re-imagined yet again, this time in a new series premiering next month on Amazon Prime.

Moose and Squirrel will be fighting shady bad guys Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale in the all-new The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle. A new trailer shows off a riotous hand-drawn aesthetic seemingly designed to call back to the sensibilities of the 1950s originals.



The new series has Tara Strong (The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans Go!) doing the voice of Rocket J. Squirrel, and Brad Norman (America’s Most Haunted) as Bullwinkle J. Moose; it’s being executive produced by Scott Fellows (The Fairly OddParents) and Tiffany Ward, daughter of original series creator Jay Ward. It starts May 11.