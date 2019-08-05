Photo: Universal

There are few better acting bromances than the one between Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and we’re going to get more of it in the near future.



Variety reports that Amazon has picked up the rights to a new show called Truth Seekers, which will be produced by Frost and Pegg’s company, Stolen Picture. Originally developed in early 2018,, Truth Seekers is “a half-hour horror comedy about a team of paranormal investigators.” The Shaun of the Dead pair will be among the co-stars.

“Each episode is going to be an adventure, a potential haunting or something,” Pegg said at the time. “It’ll start as a very parochial idea, a very small business venture for these people, but it will expand as the series goes on to be something far more global. It’s a language everyone understands, the mystery of the unknown. Shaun of the Dead was a very parochial story set in North London and somehow it managed to get this global reach because everyone understands the language of zombie movies.”

“Simon, Miles [Ketley, producer] and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making Truth Seekers with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video,” Frost told Variety. “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

There’s no word on when the show will go into production or when it could debut on the platform, but 2020 seems like a decent guess.

