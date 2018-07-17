Image: Modiphius Entertainment

Looks like Amazon Studios is getting into the role-playing business. It’s developing a sci-fi series based on Tales From The Loop, the crowd-funded art project from Simon Stålenhag that was also turned into a role-playing game.



Amazon’s Tales From The Loop will tell the story of the alternate reality 1980s created by Stålenhag’s work, a sort of Stranger Things meets Welcome To Night Vale hybrid where high-tech machines, people, and monsters live side-by-side thanks to “The Loop,” a secret government project. The art series was later adapted into a tabletop RPG by Modiphius, which I previously reviewed and loved. The television series is being developed in tandem with Fox 21 Television Studios, helmed by executive producers Nathaniel Halpern (Legion) and Mark Romanek (Never Let Me Go), the latter of whom is directing the pilot.

“I was immediately intrigued by the idea of bringing Stålenhag’s incredible paintings to life, but it’s Nathaniel’s deeply inspired vision for this world, and the stories he has created from an incredibly passionate and emotional place, that will drive this series and its storytelling,” Jane Francis, EVP of Fox 21 Television Studios, said in a press release.

Tales From The Loop’s first season will consist of eight one-hour episodes. No word whether the series will take place in the project’s initial location of Mälaröarna in Sweden, or in Nevada, where the American version is based. It could also be set in a new location entirely—it’s hard to say at this point. But I will say I’m extremely excited for this project, as the world Stålenhag created is exciting and original, with just the right amount of nostalgia thrown in. Plus, gives me an excuse to pull on my GM hat and revisit an awesome game.