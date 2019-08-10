Image: Marvel Studios

Not every actor in Hollywood wants to dress up as a green alien all the time.

For the few, the brave, the willing to sit in makeup chairs for hours upon hours every day, the chance to play heroes from places other than Earth can be an exciting one, but it’s not an opportunity all actors are into. Take the excellent Amanda Seyfried, for example, who revealed recently that she declined to be a part of a Marvel film to play a role that sounds a lot like Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Here’s what she said, to MTV:

I turned down one [superhero role] once and they haven’t called back since. And it was a big’un. I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year. They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter’s now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I’d done it, but the other part of me is like ‘I had a life to live’ and I don’t think I would’ve been happy.

She’s not wrong; the MCU movies are quite a commitment, with Zoe Saldana appearing in four so far (unless I’m forgetting something, which I legitimately might be) as the green-skinned woman that Seyfried apparently passed on.

For my part, I don’t know if the role of Gamora particularly suited Seyfried anyways, though I’m sure she would have done a fantastic job of it. We’ll next see Gamora, uh, sometime, probably in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

