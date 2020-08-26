Altered Carbon Is Canceled at Netflix After 2 Seasons

Anthony Mackie starred as the season two incarnation of Takeshi Kovacs in Altered Carbon. Photo : Diyah Pera/Netflix

Time to unplug the stack. Deadline is reporting that Netflix has chosen not to renew Altered Carbon for a third season, meaning the show will likely come to an abrupt end unless Skydance Television can find another network.

Altered Carbon was one of Netflix’s first big sci-fi shows, based on the novels by Richard K. Morgan. The first season starred Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad) as Takeshi Kovacs, a super soldier who was brought back to life in a world where the human consciousness had been digitized and could move from body to body. The sophomore season saw Anthony Mackie as the new Takeshi, with Renée Elise Goldsberry assuming a larger role as rebellion leader Quellcrist Falconer. The second season ended on another cliffhanger, with fans wondering who would play Takeshi Kovacs the third time around.

According to Deadline, Netflix’s decision wasn’t connected to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic (which was cited as the reason its series I Am Not Okay With This and The Society were cancelled after their debut seasons). Instead, sources told the news outlet that the decision not to move forward with season three was made way back in April and stems from “the streamer’s standard viewership vs. cost renewal review process.”

As of now, it’s unclear whether Skydance Television, the studio behind Altered Carbon, will try to pitch the show to other networks. Meanwhile, both seasons of Altered Carbon are currently available on Netflix.

