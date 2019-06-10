We come from the future
Alpha and Beta Meet Creepy in This Preview of Sunday’s The Walking Dead

Julie Muncy
Filed to:The Walking Dead
What does she see?
Image: AMC

Not all romantic meetings are cute. When it’s The Walking Dead, they’re, in fact, usually pretty gory.

Such is the case with this preview of tomorrow’s episode of The Walking Dead, which gives us a meaningful bit of backstory: an exploration of how Alpha and Beta, the leaders of the Whisperers faction, met. I won’t spoil too much of what happens, but it’s, well, pretty typically The Walking Dead. It’s certainly not fun.

This episode will follow the pretty wild season ten premiere, which had some truly out-of-this-world storytelling. The Walking Dead airs on Sundays on AMC. 

