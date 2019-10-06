We come from the future
All the Wonderful Cosplay From New York Comic Con 2019, Day 3

Beth Elderkin
All our bags may be packed, but we’re not ready to go. New York Comic Con has entered its final day, but the cosplay is still alive and kicking. io9's bringing you another awesome cosplay video and photos from this year’s show-stopping convention center and floor.

This time, we’ve got some Beetlejuice cameos, a tuxedoed Miles Morales, and an appearance from the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Leave a comment with your favorite NYCC cosplay, or share your own look. Also, be sure to head to our Instagram Stories, where we’re sharing even more sights, sounds, and looks from the con floor.

Come join us as we say farewell to yet another great (and stylish) comic con.

Video produced/shot/edited by Eleanor Fye.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Beth Elderkin
Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

