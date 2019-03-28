Image: Lucasfilm

The question as to why there hasn’t been any real Star Wars news as of late can be answered with four simple words: “Star Wars Celebration Chicago.”

The convention runs from April 11-15, and it’s where fans will absolutely be learning more about what’s coming from the future of Star Wars. However, since the full schedule has been revealed, we can start guessing at what won’t be announced. Here’s the breakdown.

Advertisement

What We Won’t See

Photo: Lucasfilm

Advertisement

Movies Past Episode IX

At past Celebrations, there has been a “Future Filmmakers” panel late in the event that revealed information on the movies coming, well, in the future. But seeing as how those panels a) almost announced a Boba Fett movie directed by Josh Trank, and b) featured Phil Lord and Chris Miller, this year no such panel exists. Plus, with news certainly coming on Episode IX, Disney wouldn’t want the focus to be taken away from that. Meaning, whatever Disney has planned for Star Wars movies after Episode IX—be it the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss or Rian Johnson movies—will likely remain a mystery for now.

Photo: Lucasfilm

Advertisement

Live Action TV Shows After Mandalorian

In the description of the Star Wars Rebels panel at Celebration, it very clearly states “Full disclosure—we are not announcing a new series in this panel.” That seems to be the prevailing attitude toward any upcoming or rumored TV shows. There will be no update on anything involving the whereabouts of Rebels characters, and despite persistent rumors of multiple live-action TV shows in development, there’s simply no panel where that could happen. The focus, as it should be, is on the one we’re seeing first: The Mandalorian.

The one place we may get a sliver of news on future TV shows is a panel called “In Conversation with Alan Tudyk,” where it’s possible he reveals whether or not K-2SO will appear in the Cassian Andor show.

Advertisement

Image: Visceral

Mystery Video Games

Rumors about Star Wars video games are almost as rampant as the movie and TV projects, so fans always assume a convention would be a good time to reveal something brand new. Celebration will have that, just in the form of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Like TV and movies before it, Celebration is choosing to focus on one big release in each category, and that’s it.

Advertisement

What We Will See

Image: Lucasfilm

Advertisement

The Title of, and First Footage From, Star Wars: Episode IX

Yes. Finally. It’s happening. Mark your calendars and get excited (as if you weren’t already).

When: Friday, April 12 at noon ET

Photo: Lucasfilm

Advertisement

First Footage and More From The Mandalorian

Up until now, all we’ve had is this picture. This picture and some casting. At Celebration, though, we are going to get more information on the show, its characters, and maybe when it’ll debut. It’s also probably safe to assume we’ll see the first footage too.

When: Sunday, April 14 at noon ET

Image: Lucasfilm

Advertisement

More About the Return of The Clone Wars

People forget that there’s another Star Wars show coming to Disney+ in the future. It’s the return of The Clone Wars. Finally, the fan favorite Disney show is going to get the finale it deserves—and while we’ve seen a glimpse already, there’s a good chance the panel will have much, much more.

When: Sunday, April 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Image: Lucasfilm

Advertisement

The First Look at Star Wars Resistance Season 2

We’re mere weeks removed from the end of Star Wars Resistance season one, and season two is likely to be the next new piece of Star Wars canon story we see in the future. What’s up with Kaz and the Colossus? That question will be explored at Celebration.

When: Monday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Image: Lucasfilm

Advertisement

Darth Vader’s VR Series

VR has been one of the coolest new ways to experience Star Wars since Disney bought its parent company in 2012. First, there was Trials on Tatooine, Secrets of the Empire, and AR experiences like Jedi Challenges. The next major addition, Vader Immortal, will be further unveiled and likely playable for people in attendance.

When: Friday, April 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Image: EA

Advertisement

The Debut of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Have you played the crap out of Battlefront II and are just waiting on the next big Star Wars game? Well, look no more. Celebration will feature “the galaxy-wide premiere” of this brand new, in-canon, action game which tells the story of a Jedi Padawan shortly after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

When: Saturday, April 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Image: Lucasfilm

Advertisement

Brand new books, comics, and toys

This has become a given at Star Wars Celebration but that doesn’t make it any less exciting. The teams from Hasbro, Marvel, Del Ray, and more all have panels (some have multiple) to discuss their future work with Star Wars and reveal new projects.

When: Toys: Friday, April 12 at 4 p.m. ET; books: Friday, April 12 at 5:45 p.m. ET; comics: Saturday, April 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Advertisement

More Galaxy’s Edge

We’re not sure how you could want to learn more beyond these two fine articles written by yours truly, but there will be a Galaxy’s Edge panel at Celebration and the description says “there might just be a few surprises, too!” What that could be is anyone’s guess, but we’re excited to find out.

Advertisement

When: Saturday, April 13 at noon ET

Stay tuned to io9 for all the biggest updates from Star Wars Celebration, which happens April 11-15 in Chicago, IL.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.