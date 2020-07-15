We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

All the Sensational SDCC 2020 Funko Pops and Where to Buy Them

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Funko
FunkofunkopopsdccSan Diego Comic-Concomic con 2020Exclusives
1
Save
Mr Freeze, Marty, and Stan are just a few of your 2020 Comic Con exclusives from Funko.
Mr Freeze, Marty, and Stan are just a few of your 2020 Comic Con exclusives from Funko.
Image: Funko
Toys and CollectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.
PrevNextView All

Ask any Funko fan and they’ll tell you the same thing: acquiring Funko exclusives at San Diego Comic-Con can be a nightmare. It used to be a matter of how early you lined up, but in recent years the process changed to an online lottery, meaning you had to hope you were randomly selected for a small window to give Funko all your money.

Advertisement

But not this year.

This year Comic-Con isn’t in San Diego, it’s in your home, so tracking down those sweet, sweet exclusives will be a little easier. The downside is that now everyone has the same shot, so competition will be fierce.

Advertisement

We’re here to help. Below you’ll figure out what’s available, and also where it’ll be available. As for when, the exclusives in the Funko Shop go on sale July 22. All the retailer exclusives will be on July 23.

G/O Media may get a commission
Borderlands 3 (PS4)

And now, onto the exclusives.

An overview of all the exclusives.
An overview of all the exclusives.
Image: Funko
Advertisement

Available on the Funko Website on July 22

  • POP Games: Pokemon- Mewtwo (FL)
  • POP Mascots: SDCC- Toucan Astronaut
  • POP Mascots: SDCC- Toucan Superhero
  • POP Ad Icons: Jack in the Box- Jack in Disguise
  • Vinyl Soda: Quaker Oats- Crunchberry Monster
  • Vinyl Soda: NBC- Clown w/Tearaway Face
  • Vinyl Soda: MOTU- Moss Man (FL)
  • Vinyl Soda: MOTU- Trap Jaw
A good pizza print is always in style.
A good pizza print is always in style.
Image: Funko
Advertisement
  • POP TV: TMNT- Michelangelo w/Surfboard
  • POP Movies: Scott Pilgrim- Wallace w/Phone
  • POP Movies: Anchorman- Brian Fantana w/Cologne
  • POP Movies: Anchorman- Brick Tamland
  • POP Movies: Anchorman- Red Suit Ron w/Coffee
  • POP Movies: Anchorman- Ron & Fire Flute
  • POP Movies: Anchorman- Ron in PJs w/Baxter
  • POP HP: Harry Potter- Harry at World Cup
  • POP Heroes: Black Lightning- Black Lightning (formerly listed as “show only,” but now in the shop)
Advertisement
GLITTER.
GLITTER.
Image: Funko

Available at GameStop on July 23

  • POP Games: Pokemon- Vulpix (FL)
  • POP Games: Sonic- 2PK Super Tails & Super Silver
  • POP Sanrio: HK/Kaiju Collab- HK Robot 1
  • POP Heroes: Batman & Robin- Mr. Freeze
  • POP Marvel: Marvel Zombies- 10" The Thing

Available at Toy Tokyo on July 23

  • POP Rocks: Steve Aoki
  • POP Animation: Samurai Jack- Scaramouche
  • POP Animation: Masters of the Universe - Blast Attak - Toy Tokyo
  • POP Animation: Masters of the Universe - Clawful - Toy Tokyo
Gotta get back in time, Marty.
Gotta get back in time, Marty.
Image: Funko
Advertisement

Available at Walmart on July 23

  • POP Games: Fortnite- Rippley
  • POP TV: The Office- Recyclops V2
  • POP Movies: Back to the Future- Marty Checking Watch
They fly now.
They fly now.
Image: Funko
Advertisement

Available at Amazon on July 23

  • POP Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker- Sith Jet Trooper
  • POP Marvel: Marvel Comics- Dark Captain Marvel

Available at Hot Topic on July 23

  • POP Animation: DragonBall Z- Super Saiyan God Goku
  • POP Animation: My Hero Academia- Bakugo
  • POP Marvel: X-Men- Nightcrawler (teleporting)
A lovely Funko 2020 SDCC exclusive.
A lovely Funko 2020 SDCC exclusive.
Image: Funko
Advertisement

Available at Box Lunch on July 23

  • POP Disney: Pixar- Alien as Kevin
  • POP Disney: The Emperor’s New Groove- Cat Yzma

Available at Entertainment Earth on July 23

  • POP Heroes: DC Comics- Ra’s al Ghul
  • POP Animation: Invader Zim- Zim Holding Minimoose
Stan, looking especially suave.
Stan, looking especially suave.
Image: Funko
Advertisement

Available at Target on July 23

  • POP Heroes: DC Comics- Cyborg Superman
  • POP Icons: Stan Lee Cameo

Available at Best Buy on July 23

  • POP Games: Critical Role- Vex on Broom

Available at FYE on July 23

  • POP Comics: Jay and Silent Bob- Iron Bob
A couple more X-Men for your collection.
A couple more X-Men for your collection.
Image: Funko
Advertisement

Available at Walgreens on July 23

  • POP Marvel: X-Men Origins- Wade/Deadpool

Which are you most looking forward to getting?

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The 22 Can't-Miss Panels of Comic-Con 2020 (at Home)

14,000-Year-Old Poop Found in Oregon Cave Turns Out to Be Human

Apple, Musk, Gates, Bezos, and Everyone You’ve Ever Heard of Hacked

Stop What You’re Doing and Patch the Windows Bug That Took Microsoft 17 Years to Fix