All the Sensational SDCC 2020 Funko Pops and Where to Buy Them

Ask any Funko fan and they’ll tell you the same thing: acquiring Funko exclusives at San Diego Comic-Con can be a nightmare. It used to be a matter of how early you lined up, but in recent years the process changed to an online lottery, meaning you had to hope you were randomly selected for a small window to give Funko all your money.
But not this year.
This year Comic-Con isn’t in San Diego, it’s in your home, so tracking down those sweet, sweet exclusives will be a little easier. The downside is that now everyone has the same shot, so competition will be fierce.
We’re here to help. Below you’ll figure out what’s available, and also where it’ll be available. As for when, the exclusives in the Funko Shop go on sale July 22. All the retailer exclusives will be on July 23.
And now, onto the exclusives.
Available on the Funko Website on July 22
- POP Games: Pokemon- Mewtwo (FL)
- POP Mascots: SDCC- Toucan Astronaut
- POP Mascots: SDCC- Toucan Superhero
- POP Ad Icons: Jack in the Box- Jack in Disguise
- Vinyl Soda: Quaker Oats- Crunchberry Monster
- Vinyl Soda: NBC- Clown w/Tearaway Face
- Vinyl Soda: MOTU- Moss Man (FL)
- Vinyl Soda: MOTU- Trap Jaw
- POP TV: TMNT- Michelangelo w/Surfboard
- POP Movies: Scott Pilgrim- Wallace w/Phone
- POP Movies: Anchorman- Brian Fantana w/Cologne
- POP Movies: Anchorman- Brick Tamland
- POP Movies: Anchorman- Red Suit Ron w/Coffee
- POP Movies: Anchorman- Ron & Fire Flute
- POP Movies: Anchorman- Ron in PJs w/Baxter
- POP HP: Harry Potter- Harry at World Cup
- POP Heroes: Black Lightning- Black Lightning (formerly listed as “show only,” but now in the shop)
Available at GameStop on July 23
- POP Games: Pokemon- Vulpix (FL)
- POP Games: Sonic- 2PK Super Tails & Super Silver
- POP Sanrio: HK/Kaiju Collab- HK Robot 1
- POP Heroes: Batman & Robin- Mr. Freeze
- POP Marvel: Marvel Zombies- 10" The Thing
Available at Toy Tokyo on July 23
- POP Rocks: Steve Aoki
- POP Animation: Samurai Jack- Scaramouche
- POP Animation: Masters of the Universe - Blast Attak - Toy Tokyo
- POP Animation: Masters of the Universe - Clawful - Toy Tokyo
Available at Walmart on July 23
- POP Games: Fortnite- Rippley
- POP TV: The Office- Recyclops V2
- POP Movies: Back to the Future- Marty Checking Watch
Available at Amazon on July 23
- POP Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker- Sith Jet Trooper
- POP Marvel: Marvel Comics- Dark Captain Marvel
Available at Hot Topic on July 23
- POP Animation: DragonBall Z- Super Saiyan God Goku
- POP Animation: My Hero Academia- Bakugo
- POP Marvel: X-Men- Nightcrawler (teleporting)
Available at Box Lunch on July 23
- POP Disney: Pixar- Alien as Kevin
- POP Disney: The Emperor’s New Groove- Cat Yzma
Available at Entertainment Earth on July 23
- POP Heroes: DC Comics- Ra’s al Ghul
- POP Animation: Invader Zim- Zim Holding Minimoose
Available at Target on July 23
- POP Heroes: DC Comics- Cyborg Superman
- POP Icons: Stan Lee Cameo
Available at Best Buy on July 23
- POP Games: Critical Role- Vex on Broom
Available at FYE on July 23
- POP Comics: Jay and Silent Bob- Iron Bob
Available at Walgreens on July 23
- POP Marvel: X-Men Origins- Wade/Deadpool
Which are you most looking forward to getting?
