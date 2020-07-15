All the Sensational SDCC 2020 Funko Pops and Where to Buy Them

Mr Freeze, Marty, and Stan are just a few of your 2020 Comic Con e xclusives from Funko. Image : Funko

Ask any Funko fan and they’ll tell you the same thing: ac quiring Funko exclusives at San Diego Comic-Con can be a nightmare. It used to be a matter of how early you lined up, but in recent years the process changed to an online lottery, meaning you had to hope you were randomly selected for a small window to give Funko all your money.

But not this year.

This year Comic-Con isn’t in San Diego, it’s in your home, so tracking down those sweet, sweet exclusives will be a little easier. The downside is that now everyone has the same shot, so competition will be fierce.

We’re here to help. Below you’ll figure out what’s available, and also where it’ll be available. As for when, the exclusives in the Funko Shop go on sale July 22. All the retailer exclusives will be on July 23.

And now, onto the exclusives.

An overview of all the exclusives. Image : Funko

Available on the Funko Website on July 22

POP Games: Pokemon- Mewtwo (FL)

POP Mascots: SDCC- Toucan Astronaut

POP Mascots: SDCC- Toucan Superhero

POP Ad Icons: Jack in the Box- Jack in Disguise

Vinyl Soda: Quaker Oats- Crunchberry Monster

Vinyl Soda: NBC- Clown w/Tearaway Face

Vinyl Soda: MOTU- Moss Man (FL)

Vinyl Soda: MOTU- Trap Jaw

A good pizza print is always in style. Image : Funko

POP TV: TMNT- Michelangelo w/Surfboard

POP Movies: Scott Pilgrim- Wallace w/Phone

POP Movies: Anchorman- Brian Fantana w/Cologne

POP Movies: Anchorman- Brick Tamland

POP Movies: Anchorman- Red Suit Ron w/Coffee

POP Movies: Anchorman- Ron & Fire Flute

POP Movies: Anchorman- Ron in PJs w/Baxter

POP HP: Harry Potter- Harry at World Cup

POP Heroes: Black Lightning- Black Lightning (f ormerly listed as “ show only,” but now in the shop)

GLITTER. Image : Funko

Available at GameStop on July 23

POP Games: Pokemon- Vulpix (FL)

POP Games: Sonic- 2PK Super Tails & Super Silver

POP Sanrio: HK/Kaiju Collab- HK Robot 1

POP Heroes: Batman & Robin- Mr. Freeze

POP Marvel: Marvel Zombies- 10" The Thing

Available at Toy Tokyo on July 23

POP Rocks: Steve Aoki

POP Animation: Samurai Jack- Scaramouche

POP Animation: Masters of the Universe - Blast Attak - Toy Tokyo

POP Animation: Masters of the Universe - Clawful - Toy Tokyo



Gotta get back in time, Marty. Image : Funko

Available at Walmart on July 23

POP Games: Fortnite- Rippley

POP TV: The Office- Recyclops V2

POP Movies: Back to the Future- Marty Checking Watch

They fly now. Image : Funko

Available at Amazon on July 23

POP Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker- Sith Jet Trooper

POP Marvel: Marvel Comics- Dark Captain Marvel

Available at Hot Topic on July 23

POP Animation: DragonBall Z- Super Saiyan God Goku

POP Animation: My Hero Academia - Bakugo

POP Marvel: X-Men- Nightcrawler (teleporting)

A lovely Funko 2020 SDCC e xclusive. Image : Funko

Available at Box Lunch on July 23

POP Disney: Pixar- Alien as Kevin

POP Disney: The Emperor’s New Groove- Cat Yzma

Available at Entertainment Earth on July 23

POP Heroes: DC Comics- Ra’s al Ghul

POP Animation: Invader Zim- Zim Holding Minimoose

Stan, looking especially suave. Image : Funko

Available at Target on July 23

POP Heroes: DC Comics- Cyborg Superman

POP Icons: Stan Lee Cameo

Available at Best Buy on July 23

POP Games: Critical Role- Vex on Broom

Available at FYE on July 23

POP Comics: Jay and Silent Bob - Iron Bob

A couple more X-Men for your collection. Image : Funko

Available at Walgreens on July 23

POP Marvel: X-Men Origins- Wade/Deadpool

Which are you most looking forward to getting?

