Saturday is always a huge day at Comic-Con, and this year was no exception, as Warner Bros. came to rule the roost with an earth-shattering Hall H panel, including trailers for Aquaman, Godzlla, Shazam, and more. But that wasn’t all—as ever, there was so much news, and io9 is here to help you catch up on anything you missed with a roundup of all of yesterday’s coverage!
Movies
Advertisement
Television
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Comics
Advertisement
Toys and Merchandise
Advertisement
Everything Else
Advertisement