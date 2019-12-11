All the New Genre Shows Coming to Quibi (So Far)

Steven Spielberg is just one of the heavy hitters bringing his talents to Quibi. Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images )

There’s been tons of news about “Quibi. ” But, uh, w hat is Quibi? I t’s a streaming service (yes, another one) launching in April that will be filled with content in “Quick Bites ”—l o ng-form stories released in chapters that run under 10 minutes , basically optimized for mobile viewing. And it’s got some very big names on board.

The list of people and projects coming to Quibi so far is incredible. But, we’re a sci-fi site, so below we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of all the sci-fi, horror, and fantasy projects coming to the streaming service.

Advertisement

And that’s just the genre stuff. There’s so, so, so much more. Here’s a not-so-quick run down of everything else...so far:

Punk’d and Singled Out remakes; a Reno 911 reboot; Anna Kendrick and a sex doll in Dummy; an Idris Elba car stunt series; a Kevin Hart action comedy series called Action Scene; a Tyra Banks beauty series; Mapleworth Murders, which is a murder mystery series from SNL EP Lorne Michaels; a star-studded remake of The Fugitive; The Now, a comedy series from the Farrelly Brothers starring Bill Murray and Dave Franco; a musical comedy series starring Darren Criss and directed by Amy Heckerling; a reality show staring WWE women superstars; a workplace comedy from Thomas Lennon; and an Uber-driver thriller called The Stranger from the creator of The Killing.

Advertisement

Want more? There’s also a drama from the creator of Vikings called Charlemagne; a Titus Burgess-hosted cooking show; a home improvement spoof starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson; When the Street Lights Go On, which is a murder mystery starring Queen Latif ah; a Ron Funches- hosted game show; a reboot of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days; an all- women prank show hosted by Cara Delevingne; a new Eric Andre show called Rapper Warrior Ninja that mixes rap battles and American Ninja Warrior; a comedy series about Nicole Richie’s rapping alter-ego; a remake of the football movie Varsity Blues; Killing Zac Efron, which will see the star doing his best Bear Grylls impression; a remake of the show biz comedy Swimming with Sharks; a travel show starring Joe Jonas; an Andy Samberg-hosted cooking show; a Gabrielle Union- produced comedy show called Black Coffee; a Trevor Noah show; a comedy produced by Paul Feig and Dwayne Johnson; a gritty crime drama from director Antoine Fuqua...and a whole lot of news shows catering to all kinds of tastes.

That’s, undoubtedly, a lot of original content. The question with all of it though is whether or not younger audiences, who are obviously the target audience here considering the format, will embrace it. We’ll find out on April 6, 2020, when Quibi launches. It’ll cost $4.99 per month with ads, $7.99 per month without.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.