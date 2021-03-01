All the Nerdy Things You Like Didn't Win the Golden Globes Last Night

Well, that wasn’t particularly surprising, but it was slightly disappointing. Genre entertainment lost out big time at the virtual 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Critical darlings like The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit, and Nomadland won big over the few nerdy nominations such as The Mandalorian, Lovecraft Country, and Palm Springs, but there are still a few things worth noting.
Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman posthumously won Best Actor in a dramatic movie for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson won Best Supporting Actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Pixar’s Soul became the studio’s umpteenth Best Animated Feature win, this time over the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ film Wolfwalkers. Perhaps most notably, Chloé Zhao won Best Movie and Best Director for Nomadland, which is just another encouraging sign for her work helming Marvel’s upcoming Eternals movie.
Here’s the full list of winners (and losers).
Television
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
Best Television Series Drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- John Boyega, Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Film
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
- Another Round, Denmark
- La Llorona, Guatamala/France
- The Life Ahead, Italy
- Minari, USA
- Two of Us, France/USA
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
- “IO SI (Seen),” The Life Ahead
- “Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
- “Tigers & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Director, Motion Picture
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Original Score
- The Midnight Sky
- Tenet
- News of the World
- Mank
- Soul
DISCUSSION
I don’t put much stock in the Globes anyway since it’s an open secret that the key to winning is glad-handing the HFPA members.
That said, I’m fine with something like The Mandalorian not winning. It was a lot of fun but S2's storytelling really buckled under the weight of half the episodes being backdoor pilots for future spin-offs.