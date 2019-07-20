You wanted the cosplay, you’ve got the cosplay! San Diego Comic-Con is now in full swing, and fans are out in force with their best looks. Our latest video and photos highlight folks serving total cosplay realness on the con floor and around San Diego. Get ready: These cosplayers are bringing their A-game.

We’ve got a Geralt and Ciri team-up (on the same day as the first trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher!), a massive Hulkbuster build, and some really sinister-looking Disney villains.”. Be sure to comment with your favorites. If you’re at SDCC, share a pic of your cosplay... we’ll be keeping an eye out for your looks! Also, be sure to head to our Instagram Stories, where we’re sharing even more cosplay and cool finds from the con.

The Link of Hyrule Warriors is ready to fight!
Photo: Golden_Macrophage (io9/Gizmodo)

Death stalks Comic-Con.
Image: io9/Gizmodo
I’m a Funko Pop, Morty! I’m Funko Rick!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Emma Frost whips up a psychic storm.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Q’apla!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

So Blade, Nurse Joker, and Wolverine walk into a bar...
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
This Harry Potter crowd is totally wizard!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Watch out, Fortnite players. The God of Thunder is here.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
This Hulkbuster cosplay is just incredible.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

It’s Tim the Enchanter!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
One scoop or three?
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Welcome to modern day America, where Handmaids cosplayers show up at comic-cons and Federal buildings with regular occurrence.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Anyone lose a shiny slipper at SDCC? This prince is looking for you.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

An unlikely pairing between Overwatch’s McCree and Final Space’s Gary Godspeed.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Zelda and Link are especially prepared to not go alone. But they should take that stuff from these nice elderly folks anyway!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

The Riddler and Harley Quinn roll out on some sweet rides.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
You’ll float too...
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Dragon Ball’s Good Launch and Bad Launch make quiet the tag-team!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
The Mother of Dragons is serving looks.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

