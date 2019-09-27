All the Glorious New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Toys (and More) Revealed for Force Friday

Gird your wallets. Image : Hasbro, Funko, Mattel

Next week is perhaps the most important date in a Star Wars fan’s calendar this year outside, of, well, you know...December 20, 2019. Because who wants to just see a new Star Wars movie when you can buy all the toys from it months in advance, too? That’s what you’ll be doing for “Triple Force Friday” on October 4—and here are all the toys that could be bankrupting you.



The extremely awkward name this time around isn’t just because it’s the third “Force Friday” event Disney has put on—similar events happened for the toys for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as ones for Rogue One and Solo that somehow officially don’t count as a sanctioned “Force Fridays,” a concept we now must all attempt to comprehend.

But it’s also named as much for the fact that this year, the focus is on three new Star Wars projects: The Rise of Skywalker, of course, but also the upcoming Disney+ streaming show The Mandalorian, set to begin on November 12, and the new Star Wars video game from EA and Respawn, Jedi: Fallen Order, due out November 15.

All this really means is that while we’re getting a bunch of toys based on the new movie, we’re also just getting a bunch of Star Wars toy goodness in general. You really do need an entire week to plan! Luckily for you, io9 has the lowdown. Some of these were revealed as part of yesterday’s teaser-y livestream event, but here’s everything you’ll be able to find on store shelves starting next week. We’ve broken it down by the Star Wars adventure they’re inspired by.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

6" Black Series Action Figures

Hasbro’s 6"-scaled line of articulated figures ($20) will be celebrating The Rise of Skywalker in style. Kylo Ren, Rey (bundled with a little D-O figure!), the Sith Trooper—similar to the one released early at Comic-Con this year—and a First Order Stormtrooper with Riot Gear will lead the charge, joined later this year by figures of Naomi Ackie’s mysterious new character Jannah, and a First Order Snowtrooper, the latter of which is exclusive to Target.

Speaking of exclusives, Hasbro will also offer these same figures in exclusive, white “Premiere” packaging at stores for a limited time on Force Friday itself, as well in the standard Black Series boxes. But beyond that, there are also four exclusive re-painted figures in what’s being called the “Carbonized Collection” ($25 each), giving shiny paint jobs and shiny packaging to a select few toys. They’ll all be available at different retailers: Amazon gets the Carbonized Sith Trooper, Walmart the Carbonized Jet Trooper, Target the Carbonized Mandalorian, and Gamestop the Carbonized Second Sister Inquisitor. More on those last two later!

Funko Pop! Vinyls and Mystery Minis

Surprise! Funko, masters of putting out toys for basically everything under the sun, are putting out The Rise of Skywalker toys. There is a frankly stunning amount of Pops ($10 each) on the way for the film, including—deep breath!—Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe Dameron, Rose Tico, D-O, BB-8, Jannah, Lando Calrissian, Sith Troopers, Sith Jet Troopers, normal Jet Troopers, Lieutenant Connix, and Zorii Bliss—Keri Russell’s mysterious character, with connections to Poe’s past . Phew!

Meanwhile, want something more elaborate? Two “Movie Moments” deluxe Pops will be available too (Prices TBA)—Kylo Ren in his hilariously named TIE Whisper, and a First Order Treadspeeder, featuring both a Stormtrooper and a Jet Trooper.

If you’d prefer something less bobble-headed , Funko’s blind-box Myster Minis figurines ($7 each) will also be launching a Rise of Skywalker wave, featuring Knights of Ren and Sith Jet Troopers, alongside major characters like Poe, Finn, Rey, Kylo Ren, and Lando.

3.75" The Vintage Collection Action Figures

It’s not Star Wars toys without a 3.75" range, and the fan-favorite Vintage Collection ($13 each) is giving collectors the same highly-articulated action figures at this smaller scale. The Rise of Skywalker wave will include new figures of Rey, Kylo Ren, Poe Dameron, the Sith Jet Trooper, one of the Knights of Ren,and Zorii Bliss . From the wider Star Wars galaxy, they’ll be joined by a new version of Luke Skywalker in his X-Wing pilot gear.

1 / 4

The Vintage Collection Vehicles

And you’ll need that Luke figure, because he’s getting his very own X-Wing ($100) to fly around in! Scaled to the Vintage Collection figures, the ship has retractable landing gear, an opening cockpit, adjustable S-Foils to pose in attack and flight positions, and a mini projectile launcher. Not to be outdone by this piloting hero, Poe will also be joining in on the vehicular action with his brand new X-Wing from The Rise of Skywalker ($100). Replacing Black One, destroyed in The Last Jedi, the new fighter has an orange-and-white color scheme, the X-Wing has pos able S-Foils, an opening canopy, and even a little ladder accessory for Poe to climb aboard with.

Lego

Lego will release five sets based on The Rise of Skywalker, covering a variety of familiar and new vehicles. Based on the T readspeeder chase we’ve seen in the trailers, the Pasaana Speeder Chase ($40) comes in at 373 pieces, and comes with the parts to build both a First Order Treadspeeder and a transport for said Treadspeeder to chase, as well as three minifigures—Rey, a Treadspeeder Driver, and a Jet Trooper—as well as a small buildable BB-8.



Up in the skies, meanwhile, are two new sets based on the Resistance versions of some classic Star Wars ships appearing in the film. First up is a 269-piece green Resistance A-Wing ($30) that comes with minifigures of Snap Wexley and Lieutenant Connix, and then a Resistance Y-Wing ($70), a 578-piece set that includes Poe Dameron, Zorii Bliss, a First Order Snowtrooper, D-0, and an unnamed but delightfully-colored R5 astromech unit.

On the side of evil is an updated version of Kylo Ren’s shuttle from The Force Awakens ($120). The all-new, 1, 005-piece set features an updated color scheme, rotating and collapsing wings to pose the ship in flight or ready to land, spring-loaded shooters, and six sinister minifigures: Kylo , two mysterious Knights of Ren, General Pryde, a First Order Stormtrooper, and a Sith Trooper.



It wouldn’t be a Lego Force Friday without a Millennium Falcon—both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi got takes on the iconic ship, and while it’s not quite as swanky as the wildly expensive Ultimate Collectors Series version of this Lego hunk of junk, the Rise of Skywalker Falcon set ($160) clocks in at a meag er 1351 pieces in comparison. Featuring rotating top-and-underside guns as well as a detailed interior, this version of the Falcon comes with a wide set of minifigures reflecting the ship’s crew in The Rise of Skywalker: Finn, a mysterious new alien called Boolio, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, D-O, and a certain suave individual by the name of Lando Calrissian. He’s not a system, he’s a man!

Lastly, two sets from the wider Saga will also join these Rise of Skywalker playsets. From A New Hope, the 159-piece Death Star Cannon ($20) comes with Obi-Wan Kenobi and a Death Star Gunner, replicating the scene where Obi-Wan sneaks through the innards of the b attle s tation to disable its tractor beam. On a larger scale is the 1, 771-piece replica of Yoda ($100)—based on his appearance in the prequel movies rather than the older, more mystical Jedi Master of Empire Strikes Back, this Yoda has pos able eyebrows, hands, and a swiveling head, and even comes with a minifigure-sized version of himself for comparison!

5" Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures Action Figures and Vehicles

Something entirely different for Force Friday this year is a new scale range from Hasbro: 5" stylized action figures loosely inspired by the aesthetic of the Galaxy of Adventures animated shorts. Unlike their Black Series and Vintage Collection counterparts, these figures ($10 each) will not just be articulated, but also feature action features, like slashing arms and quick-draw blaster actions. From Rise there’s Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, and a First Order Jet Trooper, alongside more general Star Wars stalwarts Darth Vader and Chewbacca.

There will also be two multipacks ($15 each) in the line as well. One features Rey and an unmasked Kylo Ren, the other is a trio of droids in the form of R2-D2, BB-8, and Rise of Skywalker newcomer D-O. Rounding out the Galaxy of Adventures figures is actually a vehicle set: the First Order Treadspeeder ($25). Coming with a normal First Order Stormtrooper figure, the speeder has a launchable projector and “exciting crash effects.” Because what else do you expect a Stormtrooper on a speeder to do than crash it?

1 / 3

Hot Wheels Character Cars

Hot Wheel’s zany line of “what if Star Wars characters drove cars that look like car versions of themselves?” line of 1:64 scale vehicles ($4 each) will celebrate The Rise of Skywalker with two new vehicles in the form of D-O the droid and Kylo Ren’s cracked helmet. Meanwhile in the 1:43rd scale is a slightly larger ATV ($8) based on Rey’s scavenger look from Jakku.

Skywalker Saga Commemorative Edition Two-Packs

The Rise of Skywalker marks the end of the Skywalker Saga as we know it, and you bet the toys are getting in on it. These 3.75", “Commemorative Edition” packs ($15 each)—one for each of the main movies—are simple golden repaints of the already available basic 3.75" action figures. While the movie-specific sets (including Vader and a Stormtrooper for A New Hope, Leia and Han for Empire Strikes Back, Luke and Chewbacca for Return of the Jedi, and more), will be available on a wide release, Walmart will have an exclusive three-pack of C-3PO, BB-8, and R2-D2.

Kotobukiya ARTFX+ Kits

Kotobukiya’s line of lavish Star Wars statues is getting two new entrants based on the upcoming movie. First up is a 1/7 scale vignette of BB-8 and D-O ($110), which includes accessories to pose BB-8 with his little lighter “thumbs up” out toward his new robotic friend. The second is not one, but two Sith Troopers ($130) packaged together, one brandishing a rifle, the other setting up a hefty looking “mega blaster” heavy weapon.

Roleplay Items

If you prefer to pretend you’re a hero or villain of the Star Wars saga instead of playing with miniaturiz ed versions of those heroes, Hasbro’s line of roleplay toys will bring a variety of weapons and gear to kit yourself out in. Want a lightsaber? Well, there’ll be basic telescoping ($8) and electronic ($20) versions of sabers from across the saga, from general Sith and Jedi designs to specific ones based on Luke, Vader, or even Rey’s “reforged” version of the Skywalker blade from Rise.

Speaking of lightsabers, two interesting and eclectic electronic versions will also be available: the first is a Galaxy of Adventures “Scream Saber” ($30), which has three modes. One plays traditional lightsaber noises when you wave it, one plays weird noises from across the Star Wars saga, from TIE Fighter engine blasts to Droid beeps, and the third—and most potentially headache-inducing—lets users record their own voice clips to play with every swing instead. Meanwhile, in the less nightmarish world, there’s the Lightsaber Academy Interactive Battle Saber ($50). Paired with an app for phones and mobile devices, the blade features a series of kyber crystals users can swap out to give themselves a different Sith or Jedi master from the Star Wars saga, who will guide them in a series of lightsaber drills in the app to develop their martial prowess.

If you’d prefer a blaster by your side instead of the ancient weapons and hokey religions, NERF will have two guns based on The Rise of Skywalker: Poe Dameron’s pistol ($25) and a Sith Trooper blaster rifle ($40), both of which fire glowing “GlowStrike” darts and make blaster noises. If you’re firing darts in your very own Star War, you’ll need face protection—so why not pick up a Kylo Ren “Force Rage” mask ($35)? As well as playing clips of Kylo’s dialogue from the films, speaking into the mask activates a vocoder that not only masks your voice to sound like the new Supreme Leader, but makes the cracked kyber fault lines over it glow!

If you’re looking for something higher-end, the Black Series will offer two Star Wars saga items that are a bit fancier: First up is Luke’s X-Wing pilot helmet ($100), which comes with synced-up LED lights and speakers that work to replicate the action of either Luke’s X-Wing flying over the Death Star in A New Hope or his Snowspeeder in the Battle of Hoth in Empire Strikes Back.

Meanwhile, in the sequel series era, there’ll be a fancy new edition of the Force FX Elite Kylo Ren Lightsaber ($300), befitting his new status as Supreme Leader of the First Order. The newly updated saber features lights and sounds to create several different effects of Ren’s crackling, angry blade, pulsing with energy and being generally intimidating, as Ben Solo is wont to do. If you just want to display it, however, the saber also comes with a display stand to hold the hilt either with or without the blade attachments, and even a commemorative coin.

Disney Parks Exclusives

Now that Galaxy’s Edge is open in both Anaheim and Orlando, you didn’t think they would miss out with their own merch to sell, did you? For now, there are only two toys you’ll find exclusively at the parks. The first is a small model of Poe’s new X-Wing fighter ($20), while the latter is a new addition to the Droid Factory line, a four-pack of Droid figures ($30) that includes D-O and three new astromechs from The Rise of Skywalker.

Hasbro Interactive Droids

After Sphero captured the imaginations (and wallets) of the world with its interactive toys of R2-D2, BB-8, and BB-9E for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, this time around Hasbro is taking on the world of remote controlled droid goodness. On the cheaper end of the spectrum are two “Spark and Go” toys of D-O and BB-8 ($15)—which kids can “rev up” and then release to see the droids speed along and play lights and sounds inspired by their antics in the movies.

1 / 3

For those with the cash to splash, though, is the Ultimate Interactive D-O droid ($150). Much closer to Sphero’s interactive droids from movies past, this D-O features lights and sounds as well as mov able antennae as he trundles along on his singular wheel, self-balancing as he goes. The droid can be either controlled by a free downloadable app, letting users pilot the droid themselves, or by using a small ball included with the set (that can be charged alongside D-O on a themed charging stand when you’re doing playing) that D-O can be instructed to either follow as you hold it, or chase it like he’s a little mechanical dog. D’aaaw!

S.H. Figuarts Figures

Although they won’t be out until November, preorders will open on Force Friday for three new entrants in Tamashii Nation’s expansive line of Star Wars figuarts based on the new movie (Approx. $60-65 each). Rey will come complete with her lightsaber, staff, blaster, and even a little D-O to potter alongside her, with an alternate piece to pose her with her hood up. Kylo Ren comes with a cloth robe, as well as his lightsaber and head options to pose him either maskless or with his new, reforged helmet. Lastly, the Sith Trooper comes with three different blasters, as well as a stand to pose the heaviest rifle of the three atop.

The Mandalorian

1 / 2

6" Black Series Action Figures

For now, just two figures ($20 each) from the new Disney+ show will be a part of Hasbro’s 6" line. One is, of course, the one you want—the Mandalorian himself. Coming with his blaster and Amban Phase pulse rifle, Pedro Pascal’s mysterious bounty hunter will be joined by a surprising second character in the line: a Jawa!

Described as having hitched a ride from Tatooine in search of scrap to sell, the Offworld Jawa is pretty much what you’d expect: a Jawa, with a couple of blasters and a grey-brown color scheme to differentiate it. These two will be available as part of the same wave of figures as the Rise of Skywalker ones seen above.

Meanwhile, coming later this fall is a figure of Gina Carano’s mysterious ex-Rebel-turned-Merc ($20) , complete with knife, pistol, and rifle accessories.

1 / 3

Lego

It’s a similar case here as before. Just one of the offerings from Lego on October 4 has a Mandalorian theme, and like Mattel’s offering, it’s vehicular—specifically, the same reclaimed Raider AT-ST. Coming in at 540 pieces, the set features a buildable AT-ST as well as four minifigures: two Klatoonian raiders, the Mandalorian, and Cara Dune.

The Vintage Collection AT-ST Raider

Exclusive to Best Buy and scaled with the 3.75" Vintage Collection figures, this third iteration on the Raider ($80) comes with a lone raider figure, as well as articulated blasters and an opening cockpit.

Funko Pop! Vinyls

Although nowhere near the madness of the amount available for The Rise of Skywalker, Funko will be releasing multiple Pop figurines ($10 each) based on The Mandalorian. Beyond the titular hunter, you’ll be able to get figures of Cara Dune, the killer assassin droid IG-11, and Kuiil, a diminutive little Ugnaught we know next to nothing about.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

1 / 2

6" Black Series Action Figures

Three Black Series figures ($20 each) available on Force Friday come from the world of Respawn’s new Rise of the Empire-era adventure game. Fans will be able to pick up figures of both Fallen Order’s hero, former Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis (who also comes with his adorable little droid, BD-1), as well as the sinister Dark Side agent chasing after him in the game, the Second Sister, complete with her spinning dual-bladed lightsaber.

The last, exclusive to Gamestop stores, is another villain: the sinister Purge Trooper ($20), black-armored S tormtroopers who we’ve seen wielding electrified staves in the trailer s that can block Cal’s lightsaber. Sadly, press pictures for the toy only show the Purge Trooper coming with two blasters.

Funko Pop! Vinyls

Second verse, same as the first: Cal and the Second Sister are the only two Fallen Order offerings coming from Funko ($10 each) on Triple Force Friday. Like his Black Series figure, Cal also comes with BD-1 as a separate little figurine, instead of the droid getting a Pop of his own.

As ever, this is just the beginning when it comes to The Rise of Skywalker merch—some of the above won’t be available on Force Friday itself, but will be joined by a whole array of new Star Wars products, from books and comics to even more toys, as we get closer to its release on December 20. For now though, there’s already enough to put a sizeable dent in your life savings here.

Any particular highlights you’re planning on picking up October 4? Let us know in the comments!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.