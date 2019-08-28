All the Cozy New Comics Series to Settle in With This Fall

Image : Marvel Comics, Image, Dark Horse, Boom Studios, IDW, and DC Comics

Sure, the planet’s on fire more often than not these days, but fall usually means nights drawing in, chilly breezes, and dreary weather as the leaves on the trees turn a golden hue. Basically: perfect comics reading weather. Need a new series or 25 to get into this fall? io9 has you covered!



September

Marvel

Spider-Man #1—Who is Cadaverous? Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson are about to find out... courtesy of J.J. Abrams and his son!? Yeah, this is gonna be a peculiar one. (J.J. Abrams, Henry Abrams, and Sara Pichelli)

Strikeforce #1—Blade forms a brand new team to operate in the shadows of the Marvel universe, in order to face a deadly threat that grows in power the more people are aware of it. (Tini Howard, Germán Peralta)



Crazy #1—Obnoxio the Clown returns to, err, clown upon Marvel itself in this zany metatextual adventure. (Gerry Dugan, Frank Tieri, Jon Adams, Don Simpson, Scott Koblish, and more)

Absolute Carnage Spinoffs: As the terror-laden Venom spinoff continues, more miniseries follow the heroes and villains that have succumbed to Carnage’s possessive doppelgängers.

Avengers (Leah Williams, Salvador Larroca)

(Leah Williams, Salvador Larroca) Symbiote of Vengeance (Ed Brisson, Juan Frigeri)



(Ed Brisson, Juan Frigeri) Symbiote Spider-Man (Peter David, Francesco Mobili)



The Web of Black Widow #1—Poor Natasha Romanoff is forced to confront her past again when a mysterious figure from long ago shows up to haunt her...again. (Jody Houser, Stephen Mooney)

King Thor #1—Seven years ago, we heard the tale of a Thor from the far future facing a god butcher wielding All-Black, the Necrosword. Now, the Necrosword is back, and it’s in the hands of future-Thor’s future-brother, future-Loki! (Jason Aaron, Esad Ribic)

Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda #1—T’Challa leads an all-new team of superstars from Wakanda and beyond to handle missions no one else can, all in the name of advancing Wakandan interests. (Jim Zub, Lan Medina)

Avengers: Loki Unleashed #1—Roger Stern returns to Marvel to tell a classic Avengers tale, as Loki taps into a familiar, dangerous cosmic power in his latest plot to topple earth’s mightiest, once and for all. (Roger Stern, Ron Lim)

Amazing Spider-Man: Going Big #1—Erik Larsen, Gerry Conway, and Mark Bagley have all left indelible marks on Spider-Man’s past. Now, all three are back together for a mysterious new adventure that promises some huge twists for Peter Parker. (Gerry Conway, Erik Larsen, and Mark Bagley)

Annuals: Marvel’s, well, annual tradition of one-shot anthologies continues, with another cavalcade of comic stars.

Ghost Spider (Vita Ayala, Pere Perez)



(Vita Ayala, Pere Perez) Wolverine (Jody Houser, Geraldo Borges)



(Jody Houser, Geraldo Borges) Moon Knight (Cullen Bunn, Ibrahim Moustafa)



Alpha Flight: True North #1—Celebrate the C ommonwealth’s finest in this trilogy of stories about Canada’s most famous superheroes... that aren’t Wolverine. (Jim Zub, Jed Mackay, Ed Brisson, Max Dunbar, Djibril Morissette-Phan, and m ore)

New Mutants: War Children #1—Classic New Mutants creatives return to tell a new tale, as an out of control Warlock re unites the New Mutants for a dangerous adventure. (Chris Claremont, Bill Sienkiewicz)

Star Wars: Age of Resistance: The anthology series that has now given its name to the official nomenclature of the Star Wars timeline ventures further forward into the age of the sequel movies.

Rey (Tom Taylor, Ramon Rosanas)



(Tom Taylor, Ramon Rosanas) Snoke (Tom Taylor, Leonard Kirk)

(Tom Taylor, Leonard Kirk) Rose Tico (Tom Taylor, Leonard Kirk )



(Tom Taylor, Leonard Kirk ) Kylo Ren (Tom Taylor, Leonard Kirk )



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Dark Temple #1—Leading into the upcoming video game, explore the tragic history of Cere Junda, former Padawan of the Jedi Order before its fall. (Matthew Rosenberg, Paolo Villanelli)





Image : Elena Casagrande ( DC Comics )

DC

Year of the Villain One-Shots: Lex Luthor’s bold offer to the villains of the DC Universe continues to have bonkers ramification in these one-shot spinoffs.

Lex Luthor (Jason Latour, Bryan Hitch, and Andrew Currie)



(Jason Latour, Bryan Hitch, and Andrew Currie) The Riddler (Mark Russell, Scott Godlewski)



Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy #1—Harley and Ivy take some time for themselves away from the world of heroes and villains to go on a journey of self-discovery to redefine their relationship. (Jody Houser, Adriana Melo)

Harleen #1—When Doctor Harleen Quinzel discovers a cure for the madness of Gotham City, she finds herself rebuffed by colleagues and the law in equal measure—so she’ll do whatever it takes to see her plans come to fruition. (Stjepan Šejic)

Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1—The disparate futures of DC continuity become one, in this audacious reshuffling of cosmic, timey-wimey proportions. (Brian Michael Bendis, Jim Lee, Dustin Nguyen, Andrea Sorrentino, and Andre Araujo)

DCeased: A Good Way to Die #1—D uring the events of DC’s omega-zombie-apocalypse, Mister Terrific forms a new superteam out of what heroes remain to do what the Justice League (or what’s left of them) has not: end the end of the world. (Tom Taylor, Laura Braga, Darick Robertson, and more)

Flash Forward #1—Check in on what Wally West, the former fastest man alive, has been up to since that whole “got re-written out of the multiverse, put back in it, and then made some really bad mistakes” thing. (Scott Lobdell, Brett Booth, and Norm Rapmund)

Gotham City Monsters #1—Frankenstein (yeah, that one) recruits some of Gotham’s surliest creatures in his endless battle against his archnemesis, cosmic horror Melmoth. (Steve Orlando, Amancay Nahuelpan)

Image

Battlepug #1—The beloved webcomic gets its own ongoing comic, as the world’s most famous Kinmundian barbarian rides into battle atop his equally famous steed once more. (Mike Norton, Allen Passalaqua)

Pretty Deadly: The Rat #1—The dark fable of Pretty Deadly heads to old Hollywood for another magical realist evolution. (Kelly Sue DeConnick, Emma Ríos)

SFSX #1—In an alternate America where sexuality is policed, a group of queer sex workers resolve to infiltrate the government and fight the power. (Tina Horn, Michael Dowling)





Image : Chris Evenhuis ( IDW )

IDW

Transformers: Galaxies #1—Whatever happened to the Constructicons that helped rebuild Cybertron in the wake of cataclysm? Find out in this new series. (Tyler Bleszinski, Livio Ramondelli)

G.I. Joe #1—In a world where Cobra has won, the Joes recruit civilian saboteurs to take on dangerous missions to fight back. (Paul Allor, Chris Evenhuis)

Napoleon Dynamite #1—Everything’s going well for Napoleon in his senior year until Pedro’s s tudent b ody p residency is called into doubt, and he and Deb must do whatever they can to avoid Pedro’s impeachment. (Carlos Guzman-Verdugo, Alejandro Verdugo, and Jorge Monlongo)

Pandemica #1—Scientists and SpecOps operatives team up to stop a shadow government from enacting ethnic cleansing in an alternate America through technological “purity bombs.” (Jonathan Maberry, Alex Sanchez)

Dark Horse

Alien Colonial Marines: Rising Threat #1—Tying into the video game, this comic explores the early days of the Colonial Marines as a soldier and her squad race to save survivors of a refinery under siege from a deadly, unknown threat. (Brian Wood, Werther Dell’Edera, and Michael Atiyeh)

Ether: The Disappearance of Violet Bell #1—Boone Dias, Portal Jumper, is tasked by the faerie king with locating his missing daughter, traversing a series of magical crime scenes to try and find the absent princess. (Matt Kindt, David Rubín)

EVERYTHING #1—When a seemingly perfect megastore brand opens up in Holland, Michigan, no one expects the strange fires or psychic horrors to be connected. But they are, and things are only going to get creepier. (Christopher Cantwell, I.N.J. Culbard)

Steeple #1—Two women from wildly different worlds strike an unlikely friendship, only to find it tested when they find themselves on opposing sides in a battle for good and evil. (John Allison)

Triage #1—A young nurse finds herself on an alien world with two wildly different doppelgängers of herself, and all three must work together to avoid being stalked by a mysterious being. (Phillip Sevy)





Image : Mona Finden ( Boom Studios )

Boom Studios

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #1—Set in the years before the upcoming Netflix show, the Gelflings of the Stonewood clan task their best warrior with finding an artifact that could end their long war with the spider-like Arathim. (Nicole Andelfinger, Matias Basla)

Something Is Killing the Children #1—The c hildren of Archer’s Peak have vanished, so a monster hunter comes to the town’s aid to fight the mysterious entity horrifying the children. (James Tynion IV, Werther Dell’Edera)

Dynamite Entertainment

Red Sonja/Vampirella #1—Two icons of fantasy team up to...well, have some multiversal fun! (Jordie Bellaire, Drew Moss)





Image : Declan Shalvey ( Valiant )

Valiant

Bloodshot #1—Bloodshot might have been forged for war, but now he wants to stop it. Will the fight to end war leave more destruction in its wake than endless war itself? (Tim Seeley, Brett Booth)

Archie Comics

Archie 1955 #1—Head on back to the ‘50s with Archie and pals, as the young Andrews boy attempts to make his way to stardom through his music. (Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn, Tom Grummett, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli)

October

Image : Leinil Francis Yu ( Marvel Comics )

Marvel

X-Men #1—As House and Powers of X come to their conclusion a new dawn awaits mutantkind. To me, my X-Men! (Jonathan Hickman, Leinil Francis Yu)

Excalibur #1—Betsy Braddock is the new Captain Britain, and an unlikely new Excalibur arises for her to lead it in safeguarding Avalon. (Tini Howard, Marcus To)

Marauders #1—Even in the new age, the specter of persecution haunts mutantkind, and so a new team must emerge to face it. (Gerry Duggan, Matteo Lolli)

Absolute Carnage Spinoffs: Carnage’s doppelgängers come for more of Marvel’s mightiest!

The Immortal Hulk (Al Ewing, Filipe Andrade)



The Amazing Mary Jane #1—Sure, that Spider-Man is cool, but what about Mary Jane Watson? It’s time for MJ to find out that she’s hit the jackpot now...but with Mysterio meddling behind the scenes, how long until that jackpot robs her of all she holds dear? (Leah Williams, Carlos Gomez)

The Amazing Spider-Man: Full Circle #1—A veritable cavalcade of Marvel’s most beloved artists and writers propel Peter Parker on a perilous new mission, with the fate of the world in his gloved, occasionally sticky hands! (Nick Spencer, Jonathan Hickman, Gerry Duggan, Al Ewing, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Jason Aaron, Chris Bachalo, Chris Sprouse, Greg Smallwood, Michael Allred, Rachael Stott, Valerio Schiti, Cameron Stewart, and Mark Bagley)

Spider-Verse #1—Miles Morales confronts the multiverse in a web of life and destiny that isn’t quite as gone as any spider-hero had previously thought. (Jed Mackay, Juan Frigeri, Arthur Adams, Stuart Immonen, Stacey Lee, and More)

Marvel Zombies: Respawn #1—Just in time for Halloween, it’s a zombie narrative! When Galactus’ corpse shows up on the edge of the solar system, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes find themselves facing twisted versions of their own, corrupted by a mysterious infestation. (Philip Kennedy Johnson, Leonard Kirk)

Red Goblin: Red Death #1—To defeat his most hated foe, Spider-Man, once and for all, Norman Osborn makes a deal with the devil. Well, with Carnage. Same difference? (Pat Gleason, Rob Fee, Sean Ryan, and Pete Woods)

Ghost Rider #1—While Johnny Blaze takes on the role of Hell’s guard dog, Danny Ketch must take over as Earth’s spirit of vengeance... whether he wants to or not. (Ed Brisson, Aaron Kuder)

Fantastic Four: Grand Design #1—Following in Ed Piskor’s footsteps with the X-Men, Tom Scioli attempts to condense the entire history of Marvel’s first family into a single timeline’s worth of comics continuity. (Tom Scioli)

Doctor Doom #1—Victor Von Doom, a terrorist? When the infamous Latverian ruler finds himself on the most wanted list for an attack that kills thousands, Doom must clear his name on his own. (Christopher Cantwell, Salvador Larroca)

Bizarre Adventures #1—For one issue only, Marvel’s old-school anthology of the supernatural and abnormal is back! (Jed Mackay, Chris Onstad, Becky Cloonan, Sebastian Girner, Francesco Manna, and Chris Mooneyham)

Marvel Future Fight Firsts: Marvel’s oddly still-ongoing mobile phone game has actually added quite a few original heroes to its roster of famous Marvel characters, who now get their own chance to hop on over to the comics!

White Fox (Alyssa Wong, Kevin Libranda, and more)



(Alyssa Wong, Kevin Libranda, and more) Luna Snow (Alyssa Wong, Gang Hyuk Lim, and more)



(Alyssa Wong, Gang Hyuk Lim, and more) Crescent and Io (Alyssa Wong, Jon Lam, and more)



Contagion #1—Just in time for Halloween, it’s a—wait, didn’t we just do this already? Yet, somehow, here we are with another series of Marvel heroes fighting a mysterious contagion turning heroes and civilians alike into frenzied states . (Ed Brisson, Roge Antonio, Stephen Segovia, Mack Chater, Damian Couciero, and Adam Gorham)

Annuals: Another month, more annuals!

Savage Avengers (Gerry Duggan, Ron Garney)



(Gerry Duggan, Ron Garney) Doctor Strange (Tini Howard, Pornsak Pichetshote, Andy MacDonald, and Lalit Kumar Sharma)



Star Wars: Journey to the Rise of Skywalker—Allegiance #1—The path to the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga begins! With the Resistance scattered, our heroes must find allies in the renewed fight against the First Order. Can Rey and Leia convince the Mon Calamari to resist once more? (Ethan Sacks, Luke Ross)

DC

Basketful of Heads #1—A young woman trapped with four criminals fights back with a mystical ax that, after lopping the heads of its targets clean off, can leave said heads still capable of speech. Bet that makes for fun conversation! (Joe Hill, Leomacs)

The Batman’s Grave #1—To face his latest case, Batman must put himself in the mind of a dead man. But can he avoid facing the same fate? (Warren Ellis, Bryan Hitch, and Kevin Nowland)

Birds of Prey #1—Black Canary’s life might be going to hell, but at least she’s got her old friends...right? When Renee Montoya and the Huntress cross paths with Dinah again, sparks fly— and that’s before Harley Quinn shows up to put a wrench in the proceedings. (Brian Azzarello, Emanuela Lupacchino, and Ray McCarthy)

Year of the Villain One-Shots: More villains attempt to use Lex Luthor’s fortunes to defeat their superheroic nemeses once and for all.

The Joker (John Carpenter, Anthony Burch, and Philip Tan)



(John Carpenter, Anthony Burch, and Philip Tan) Black Adam (Paul Jenkins, Inaki Miranda)



Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #1—Forensic psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel is haunted by the twisted fate that befell her former roommate at the hands of the Joker. But when Harleen tries to solve the case herself, she sets out on a dangerously destructive path to do so. (Kami Garcia, Mico Suayan, and Mike Mayhew)

The Joker: Killer Smile #1—Dr. Ben Arnell is just the latest noble fool who attempts to truly psychoanalyze the Joker. Can his own mental safeguards against the villain’s unnerving expertise in driving people insane with fear protect Ben and his family from the clown prince of crime? (Jeff Lemire, Andrea Sorrentino)

The Last God #1—Three decades prior, a band of adventurers became heroes saving their realm from an invasion of the undead. But now, the dead have returned to Cain Anuun. W ith those heroes no longer the heroes they once thought they were, it’ s up to a new generation to fight back against the risen hordes. (Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Riccardo Federici, Dean White, and Jared Blando)

Metal Men #1—As DC’s iconic metallic might rises once again, so does a mysterious threat from the dark multiverse that only they can stop. (Dan DiDio, Shane Davis, and Michelle Delecki)

RWBY #1—Rooster Teeth’s beloved animated series heads to comics, as Ruby Rose and the team battle the grimmest, err, Grimm, the world can throw at them. (Marguerite Bennett, Mirka Andolfo)

The Sandman Universe Presents: Hellblazer #1—Sandman Universe year two continues with an all-new adventure for everyone’s favorite bisexual paranormal investigator, John Constantine, as he finds himself returned with a second chance. (Si Spurrier, Marcio Takara)

Secrets of Sinister House #1—DC celebrates the season of the spook, as Harley Quinn, John Constantine, Detective Chimp, Zatanna, the Atom, and more investigate the secrets of the titular, sinister abode. (Paul Dini, Rafael Albuquerque, Rafael Scavoe, Bryan Hill, Dan Watters, Cian Tormey, Jorge Fornes, and more)

Superman Smashes the Klan #1—It’s 1946, and the Lee family has moved to Metropolis with a hope and a dream. But when the ugly specter of racism and fascism brings the Lees into the crosshairs of the Ku Klux Klan, Daily Planet r eporters Clark Kent and Lois Lane (and a certain friend of theirs) intervene. (Gene Luen Yang, Gurihiru)

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Twisted takes on events of DC’s past emerge to give brand new tales in this multiversal mashup spinning out of the events of Dark Nights: Metal.

Batman: Knightfall (Scott Snyder, Kyle Higgins, and Javier Fernandez)



(Scott Snyder, Kyle Higgins, and Javier Fernandez) Death of Superman (Jeff Loveness, Brand Walker, and Andrew Hennessy)



Batman and the Outsiders Annual—When the soul of her former husband stirs in her spirit-imbued sword, threatening to shatter it forever, Katana must turn to her fellow Outsiders for aid relieving him from his ethereal distress. (Bryan Hill, Max Raynor)





Image : Geirrod van Dyke ( Image Comics )

Image

The Marked #1—Long before the titular magic-users of The Marked lived peaceful, luxurious lives as influencers sporting legendary tattoos, they operated in secret as highly-trained order protectors defending the world from all manner of mystical threats. But in the absence of any serious occult danger, t he Marked have settled into simpler lives, that is until a young woman shows up on the scene having developed a dangerous new form of magic that threatens to tear reality apart. (Brian Haberlin, David Hine, Geirrod van Dyke)

Nomen Omen #1—Becky Kumar’s always known herself to be a geeky NYC native who’s got a pretty solid grip on reality, but just as she’s approaching her birthday, her life takes a turn for the fantastical when she slips from her home reality into another that’s filled with wonders she can scarcely believe. (Marco A. Bucci, Jacopo Camagni)



Chrononauts: Futureshock #1—After all the danger their previous adventures through space and time landed them in, you’d think Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly would know better than to go mucking about in the time stream once more, but the duo of physicists are back up to their old antics in this new series from writer Mark Millar and artist Eric Canete. The boys’ll venture to both the past and the future and deal with all of the usual moral quandaries that plague time travelers, like what to do when presented with the opportunity to eliminate a legendary fascist from history before they rise to power. (Mark Millar, Eric Canete)



Copra #1—Michael Fiffe returns to the bloodsoaked, bone-crunching world of Copra, where a team of dimension-hopping mercenaries will do whatever it takes to make sure their comrades return safely from their missions, no matter the danger. But when the team finds that one of their own has become their latest enemy, they realize that their traditional approach to handling business might not be enough to save their hides. (Michael Fiffe)



Dead Eyes #1—After finishing one last important job, Martin Dobbs gave up his Boston-based life of crime to settle down with his one true love. For a time, he believed that he’d be able to settle into a new phase of bliss and marital happiness. But as Dead Eyes opens, Martin accepts that the time to get back to his old ways has come, and getting back into the game is going to be dangerous. (Gerry Duggan, John McCrea)



IDW

Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #1—Though Darth Vader’s one of the most terrifying presences in the galaxy, he isn’t the only Star Wars villain to strike fear into the hearts of those fighting for the light side of the Force. ( Cavan Scott, Francesco Francavilla, Megan Levens)

ROM: Dire Wraiths #1—The Earth of Hasbro’s shared comics universe is teeming with heroes who’ve sworn to protect the planet, but when Rom the Spaceknight suddenly disappears, a long-forgotten menace that comes from the moon seizes the opportunity to launch an assault that could result in the end of everything. (Chris Ryall, Luca Pizzari, Guy Dorian, Sal Buscema, Luca Pizzari)



Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #1—You know the story of the original Karate Kid, but in this retelling , things play out from Johnny Lawrence’s perspective, and you gain an understanding of the powerful emotions that drive him to bully the new kid in town. (Denton J. Tipton, Kagan McLeod)







Image : Matt Wagner ( Dark Horse Comics )

Dark Horse

Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter #1—Though Jerri Bartman snagged her dream job working as a television news anchor, she ended up pissing it all away thanks to ongoing troubles with alcoholism. As Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter opens, Jerri finds herself reassigned to hosting a nightly broadcast of old horror movies, a job she’s none too thrilled about. But as Jerri settles into her new gig, she slowly begins to learn she’s not just going to be responsible for introducing monster films no one remembers..she’s going to have to hunt for actual living, breathing monsters herself. (David Dastmalchian, Lukas Ketner, Lauren Affe)

Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey #1—In each of its incarnations, Matt Wagner’s Grendel has told the story of how a primordial darkness, a devil if you will, has inspired people to adopt the “Grendel” identity and to act on their aggressive, violent urges. What began as a collection of stories about mundane people driven to lives of crime that resulted in their deaths has gone to become a sprawling, supernatural epic about the very spirit of evil successfully taking over the world. But the world Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey is set in is one where the Grendel in question is no longer a human, but rather a cybernetic being who’s been tasked to search the galaxy for a new planet where humanity might have a chance to survive. (Matt Wagner, Brennan Wagner)



The Mask: I Pledge Allegiance to The Mask #1—Set in the same world as Chuck Russell’s 1994 film The Mask, this comic picks up in present-day Edge City, a town besieged by panic in the wake of a recent slew of horrific murders. Even though it’s been years since anyone’s seen the legendary green-skinned killer who once terrorized the city, the new string of killings immediately convince everyone that they’ve resurfaced. (Christopher Cantwell, Patric Reynolds, Lee Loughridge)



Spell on Wheels: Just to Get to You #1—When legacy witch Claire suddenly becomes possessed by a malevolent force, her best friends Andy and Jolene reason that the best course of action is to pile in their car, hop onto the I-10, and make their way out west to track down the evil’s source and save their friend’s life. (Kate Leth, Megan Levans, Marissa Louise)



Boom Studios

Strange Skies Over East Berlin #1—At the height of the Cold War , the Soviets have gotten their hands on a living alien creature from the depths of space that they believe will give them the power to conquer the world. But what the Soviets don’t realize until it’s too late is that they’ve never been in control of the creature—they’re its pawns. Herring, an American spy sent to collect intel on the Soviet operation working out of Berlin, will have to keep his wits about him if he doesn’t want to meet his enemies’ monstrous fates. (Jeff Loveness, Lisandro Estherren)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #1—This retelling of the classic Whedon story follows as teen vampire s layer Buffy Summers is called to Sunnydale, California to stop Drusilla and Spike from wrenching the Hellmouth open with a powerful, ancient weapon. Buffy’s more than up to handling the task on her own, but things become complicated when she meets Angel, a legendary vampire with a soul, who might end up being the love of her life or her greatest enemy. (Jordie Bellaire, Jeremy Lambert, Eleonora Carlini)



Valiant

Roku #1—The Valiant universe is teeming with basically every type of superhero and villain you can imagine, but they aren’t the only ones who are capable of single-handedly changing the world with their actions. After leaving MI6 behind, Roku’s become a world-class contract killer willing to take out anyone for the right price, and in this new series from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Ramón F. Bachs, she’s going to make her name for herself as one of the most lethal forces on the planet. (Cullen Bunn, Ramón F. Bachs)





Image : Francesco Francavilla ( Dynamite Entertainment )

Dynamite Entertainment

Vengeance of Vampirella #1—Twenty-five years after the original series, the Earth has been plunged into chaos following Vampirella’s death and Nyx’s ascension to become ruler of the planet alongside Chaos. But while most of humanity lives in constant terror of their cruel overlord, there’s a small resistance that believes it might be possible to resurrect the legendary vampire hero and bring peace back to the world. (Tom Sniegoski, Michael Sta. Maria)

Black Terror #1—After spending years operating as the heroic Black Terror and fighting crime, mild-mannered pharmacist Bob Benton was eventually called off to war, where he witnessed atrocities he never could have imagined. As he returns home in this new series , Benton’s become disillus ioned with his life, and he gets back to his old crime-fighting ways in an attempt to hold onto something familiar. (Max Bemis, Matt Gaudio, Ruairí Coleman)

November

Marvel

New Mutants #1—Times may have changed, but the classic members of the New Mutants all know they can rely on one another when the world does what it does and proves itself to be a dangerous place for mutantkind. Magik, Cypher, Sunspot, Karma, Mirage, and Wolfsbane team up with Chamber and Mondo as they go on a hunt for a lost friend—a journey that’ll take them into the depths of space of all places. (Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson)

X-Force #1—In order to maintain peace and security for the rest of mutantkind, an elite task force of powerful mutants capable of obtaining sensitive information and executing field mission is needed. This incarnation of X- Force splits the team into two halves, the shoot-first-and-ask-questions-later crew consisting of Wolverine, Domino, and Quentin Quire working in concert with the team’s resident geeks Jean Grey, Beast, and Sage. (Benjamin Percy, Joshua Cassara)



Fallen Angels #1—Now that she and Betsy Braddock are both in possession of different, separate bodies once again, Kwannon’s ready to get back into the fray fighting for the good of mutants across the world. B ut to do it, she’s going to need a little assistance from X-23 and the time-displaced teenage Cable. (Bryan Edward Hill, Szymon Kudranski)



Absolute Carnage: Captain Marvel #1—After Carnage infects Captain Marvel’s pet flerkin Chewie, Carol’s got to deal with the fact that her furry friend with a roiling mass of tentacles inside its gullet is now also a bloodthirsty primordial beast of destruction. (Emily Lerner, Andrea Broccardo, David Nakayama)



Scream: Curse of Carnage #1—After the events of Marvel’s Absolute Carnage event, at least one of the Venom symbiote’s offspring will be left standing, but what isn’t clear is what kind of shape Scream’s going to be in. Scream’s back and operating in New York City once again, but whether they have a host to help them navigate the world is anyone’s guess. (Clay McLeod Chapman, Chris Mooneyham, Jim Cheung)



2099 Alpha #1—The future of Marvel’s 616 comics is in a state of flux and in the year 2099, heroes from across the galaxy will come together to ensure that the worlds they’ve built for themselves are going to be able to keep on spinning after a new foe step onto the scene. (Nick Spencer, Viktor Bogdanovic, Patrick Gleason)



Conan 2099 #1—After being cursed with an inhumanly long life, Conan’s joined Marvel’s comics as a savage warrior fighting for justice, but none of his experiences will have prepared him for entering the strange world of the future where he’s got to fight for his life with laser swords and blaster rays. (Gerry Duggan, Roge Antonio)



Punisher 2099 #1—It might be 80 years into the future, but the Punisher’s still up to their old tricks: namely, stalking the streets of Nueva York and doling out justice that they see fit, no matter what any of the world’s more level- headed superheroes might think. (Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson, Matt Horak)



Fantastic Four 2099 #1—In a future ruled by the villainous Victor Von Doom, the original Fantastic Four are no more, but a new group of freedom fighters has taken up the team mantle in hopes of continuing the fight for peace and justice their forebearers once championed. (Karla Pacheco, Steven Cummings, Toni Infante)



Deadpool #1—When Deadpool’s contracted to kill the King of Monsters (who’s taken up residence on Staten Island), the legendary merc gets right to the business of completing his mission without realizing that if he takes out a king, a whole host of said king’s duties are suddenly going to fall to him. (Kelly Thompson, Chris Bachalo)



Morbius #1—Michael Morbius has spent much of his life trying to cure his strange form of vampirism, and after years of committing to pouring himself into the research necessary to find a way to turn himself back, he’s finally on a brink of a major discovery that’s going to change everything. (Vita Ayala, Marcelo Ferreira)



Yondu #1—In space, no one can hear you scream about how filthy the rest stops are, but Yondu would likely understand where you’re coming from, given that he knows everything there is to know about the dank, seedy corners of the galaxy where only the skeeziest miscreants hang out. (Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson, John McCrea)



Punisher Soviet #1—When members of the Russian mob start turning up dead and the implication is that Frank Castle’s behind the murders, the Punisher puts on his signature black duds, straps on a few guns, and heads out to figure out what the hell is going on in his city. (Garth Ennis, Jacen Burrows)



Marvel Tales: Doctor Strange #1—Relive some of Doctor Strange’s classic adventures in this collected edition of comics from the character’s 80-year-long history. (Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, Roy Thomas, Dan Adkins, Chris Claremont, Marshall Rogers)



Black Cat Annual #1—Spider-Man and Black Cat are getting married. That’s it. That’s the pitch. Will they stay married? Almost certainly not, but at some point, those crazy kids are going to a church to do the thing, and it’s going to be a hot mess, rest assured. (Jed MacKay Javier Pina)



Spider-Man/Venom: Double Trouble #1—Much as they hate to admit it , Spider-Man and Venom actually like each other quite a bit— and they’re forced to admit it when a mysterious villain body-swaps the pair, Freaky Friday style, making it so that they’ve got to work together if they have any hope of getting back to normal. (Mariko Tamaki, Gurihiru)



Fantastic Four: Negative Zone #1—Discovering the Negative Zone is a big part of what put Reed Richard on the super-science map, but when an old experiment of his finally comes to fruition with the full destructive power of the Negative Zone behind it, Reed and his family have to venture back to the dangerous place in order to put things right. (Mike Carey, Ryan North, Stefano Caselli, Steve Uy)







Image : Sean Murphy ( DC Comics )

DC

Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze #1—Set before the events of Sean Murphy’s Batman: White Knight, this new one-shot tells the story of how Victor Fries once considered himself an ally to Bruce Wayne’s father Thomas. On the night of Bruce’s birth, Thomas calls upon Fries to help save Martha Wayne’s life with the use of his cutting edge cryogenic technology. Fries’ intervention is successful, but the process is arduous and long, and as he works, he regales Thomas with stories about Fries’ origins and secret connections to the Third Reich. (Sean Murphy, Klaus Janson)

The Dollhouse Family #1—After receiving a humongous antique dollhouse for her birthday, Alice begins to spend more and more time obsessively playing with it and the family of porcelain dolls meant to live within it. To most people, the dollhouse is perfectly normal, but what they don’t know is that Alice is able to enter the dollhouse and interact with the dolls, who are actually living, breathing people who love her. As Alice grows up, she often flees into the fantastical world of the dollhouse to escape the difficulties of her life, and for the most part, things work out just fine. But as time goes on, the dollhouse begins to take over more and more of her perception of reality, leading to some horrifying turns of events. (Mike Carey, Peter Gross)

Far Sector #1—Unlike most Green Lanterns who are constantly chasing down space baddies, Jo Mullein’s patrols are relatively peaceful, because the City Enduring, the gargantuan megacity she patrols, is a place where emotion essentially doesn’t exist. Without powerful negative emotions, people aren’t as inclined to commit crimes, but when emotions suddenly begin to return , Jo’s got to spring into action to take on a challenge the likes of which she’s never dealt with before. (N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell)

Gen:LOCK #1—In order to gain a strategic advantage over a technologically-advanced invading force, a chosen select team of heroes sworn to protect the Polity volunteer to participate in an experimental program that allows their minds to be uploaded into combat mech suits. The Gen:LOCK team quickly become famous for their feats on the field, and it seems like they might be able to turn the tide of the war. (Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Carlo Barbieri)

Green Lantern: Blackstars #1—When all of the galaxy’s Green Lanterns are suddenly erased from history, a new corps of fascistic space cops emerges with the singular goal of enforcing their specific brand of “justice” by any means necessary. Top amongst their ranks is Hal Jordan, who’s become the fiercest and most deadly member of the Blackstars for mysterious reasons that he’ll have to uncover. (Grant Morrison, Xermanico)

He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #1—When Skeletor gains access to a power that allows him to travel through the multiverse and destroy countless versions of Eternia, a group of different He- Men from various realities come together to form an alliance in order to stop their sworn foe. But when the He-Men realize that their powers alone won’t be enough to stop Skeletor, they have to decide whether it’s worth risking bringing a version of Skeletor himself onto their team. (Tim Seeley, Dan Fraga, Richard Friend)

John Constantine: Hellblazer #1—In John Constantine’s dying moments on a magical battlefield, he briefly witnesses a vision of the Tim Hunter—the young boy who’s destined to become the most powerful magician in the world. Just as suddenly as Constantine’s life comes to an end, he awakens in the present with no idea of how he was resurrected or who brought him back, in this story that reintroduces the foul-mouthed sorcerer to the Sandman universe. (Simon Spurrier, Aaron Campbell)

Legion of Super-Heroes #1—When a familiar, but unlikely DC hero becomes immortal, the entire arc of her life changes because the power gives her the opportunity to become witness to the evolution of the entire universe. Over the course of her 1,000-year-long journey to the 31st century, the hero encounters a number of iconic DC legends whose presences are going to shape the future. (Brian Michael Bendis, Ryan Sook)

The Infected One Shots—The most terrifying thing about the Batman Who Laughs is his willingness to use his potent Joker toxin to transform people into twisted, demented, Joker-like versions of themselves. As part of his grand plan to plunge the universe into darkness once again, he’s targeted a group of DC’s most powerful heroes like Shazam and the Blue Beetle to corrupt them and turn them into his unwitting pawns.

King Shazam —(Sina Grace, Joe Bennet)

—(Sina Grace, Joe Bennet) Scarab—(Dennis Hopeless, Freddie Williams II, David Marquez)

The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage #1—For reasons that he doesn’t understand, Vic Sage has become trapped in an existential loop that begins in the 1930s Wild West and culminates in his death before he’s forced to relive his life over and over again. Freeing himself from the loop is the key to Vic finally finding peace for himself, but it would also mean accepting a fate that he might not be ready for. (Jeff Lemire, Denys Cowan)

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Blackest Night—Even though Sinestro’s long since been established as one of the most formidable villain s in DC’s comics universe, he has a chance at redeeming himself by becoming a Limbo Lantern—a lantern caught between the Black and White lights of the emotional spectrum. The new form is a drastic change for the former Yellow Lantern that gives him the power he needs to take on Nekron, the embodiment of death who’s set on bringing an end to all things. (Tim Seely, Ryan Hotz)

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Infinite Crisis—Unlike in DC’s Prime universe where Ted Kord died during the events of Infinite Crisis, things ended differently for the Ted Kord of the Dark Universe. There, Ted was the crisis in question, and after killing Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, he becomes the most powerful villain in existence . (James Tynion Aaron Lopresti, Matt Ryan)

Image

Family Tree #1—When a young girl suddenly begins to transform into a literal tree, her family piles into their car to embark on a trip across the country in search for a cure for her horrific disease. But once the public finds out what’s happening to the girl, her family’s quest becomes a perilous one because there are people out there that’d like nothing more than to capture the girl in order to figure out who and what she is. (Jeff Lemire, Eric Gapstur, Phil Hester, Ryan Cody)

Heart Attack #1—When gene therapies that render people immune to virtually all diseases become widespread, a certain segment of the population begins manifesting incredible super abilities that make them valuable targets for people who want to weaponize them. Neither Charlie North nor Jill Kearney knew the destructive potential locked in their genes, but when the two cross paths and fall in love, their powers manifest for the first time and they’ve got to run for their lives . (Shawn Kittelsen, Eric Zawadzki, Michael Garland)

Killadelphia #1—James Sanger Jr. returns to his hometown of Philadelphia with the intention of burying his father, a once-respected detective whose career eclipsed his son’s own path into law enforcement. But once James is able to say his piece and put his father in the ground, he finds that he can’t leave Philadelphia the way he wants to. There’s evil in the city that won’t let him leave. Vampiric evil. (Rodney Barnes, Jason Shawn Alexander)



Olympian #1—Even though Elon spends a lot of time by himself, he isn’t really lonely because he loses himself in the pages of his favorite superhero comic, Olympian. The boy’s amazed when Olympian one day emerges from his comic book in order to exist in his dimension, but the duo’s newfound friendship is put to the test when other nefarious things from Olympian begin to show up. (Tony Pires, Curt Pires, Alex Diotto, Dee Cunniffe)

Undiscovered Country #1—Thirty years before the opening of Undiscovered Country, America closed off its borders entirely and went radio silent, completely withdrawing from the rest of the outside world. In time, the rest of the world is able to keep moving on, but the sudden spread of a global pandemic prompts desperate survivors to journey to what was once known as the U.S. in hopes of finding a cure. (Charles Soule, Scott Snyder, Daniele Orlandini, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Matt Wilson)





Image : Chieh Ying Yu ( IDW )

IDW

Star Trek: Picard—Countdown #1—Everyone’s excited to catch back up with Jean-Luc Picard and his dog on their space vineyard, but so much has happened in the Starfleet admiral’s life before the upcoming CBS All Access show that this series will explore. (Mike Johnson, Kirsten Beyer)

GLOW vs the Babyface #1—The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are used to fighting all kinds of ridiculous stereotype characters for the audience’s entertainment, but in this new miniseries, they’re facing off against a member of the Fourth Estate—a news anchor. Also, there’s a kid living beneath the ring, because that’s the kinda weird stuff runaways do sometimes. (Aimee Garcia, AJ Mendez, Hannah Templer, Veronica Fish)

Rising Sun #1—Amid constant attacks from dragons and demons, Chiyoko of the Koi Clan leads an elite team of fighters who are the one force in the world capable of maintaining some semblance of peace and order. But what Chiyoko comes to realize is that the monsters in her midst don’t just come from the sky, they’re her peers, as well. (Ron Marz, David Rodriguez, Martín Cóccolo)



Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides—When Baldur’s Gate is overrun by devils, Minscand his companions are forced to journey into a unique kind of hell in order to discover the mysterious key to restoring order to their world. (Jim Zub, Max Dunbar)



My Little Pony Holiday Special—Rather than doing the sensible thing and only trying to attend one Hearth’s Warming Eve party, Rarity tries to go to all three parties she’s been invited to, leading to a night full of hijinx , confusion, and equine drama. (James Asmus, Andy Price, Trish Forstner)



Dark Horse

Crone #1—Bloody Bliss, the legendary swordswoman who used her skills to defend mankind against the forces of evil, has long since set her blade aside and settled into a much-deserved retirement as she grew elderly. But when she’s called upon to slay those who would see her peaceful world destroyed, Bloody Bliss reemerges as the deadly Crone. (Dennis Culver, Justin Greenwood, Brad Simpson)

Disney Frozen: True Treasure #1—While going through their parents’ old belongings, Anna and Elsa discover a long-forgotten treasure from their childhoods that causes them both to suddenly recall old memories connected to a magical, mysterious adventure for the two sisters. (Joe Caramagna, Eduard Petrovich, Kawaii Creative Studio, Anastasiia Belousova, Yana Chinstova)



ElfQuest: Stargazer’s Hunt #1—Because of their powerful emotional connection, Skywise the stargazing elf once thought himself to be like a brother to Cutter, the hero of Wendy and Richard Pini’s original ElfQuest series. But in this new tale set on the World of Two Moons, Skywise comes to understand how mistaken he was. (Wendy Pini, Richard Pini, Sonny Strait)



Witchfinder: The Reign of Darkness #1—When Scotland Yard fails to understand that Jack the Ripper’s string of murders in London have an occult purpose, Sir Edward Grey and American occult enthusiast Sarah Jewell take it upon themselves to bring an end to the foul fiend’s activities. (Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, Christopher Mitten, Michelle Madsen)







Image : Qistina Khalidah ( Boom Studios )

Boom Studios

The Magicians #1—Because Brakebills College for Medical Pedagogy is an academic institution, its story has always been much bigger than that of Quentin Coldwater and his cohort. Set years after Lev Grossman’s original novels, this continuation of the series ushers in a new generation of magical students who are just embarking on their quests for greatness. (Lev Grossman, Lilah Sturges, Pius Bak)

Folklords #1—Like all youngsters growing up in the magical world of Folklords, Ansel has to choose a specific quest to embark upon for his 16th birthday and his decision is easy to make because of the strange visions that haunt him . While he’s used to seeing monsters and demons, the teen’s begun to see strange things from the mundane human world—technological, mechanical things Ansel doesn’t understand, but he wants to. With his mind set on discovering the truth, he takes off in search of the Folklords, wise beings who could provide him with valuable information, but there’s a catch: speaking to the Folklords is forbidden. (Matt Kindt, Matt Smith)



b.b. free #1—After a devastating plague that specifically targets the rich leaves the world without the uber-wealthy, things—shocker—become a lot better, if still somewhat post-apocalyptic. b.b. free lives a simple, happy life with her father in the swampy Florida i slands, but as she’s beginning to come of age, she’s feeling the urge to venture outside her home and explore the wider world that her generation’s inherited. (Gabby Rivera, Royal Dunlap)



Heartbeat #1—When Eva witnesses her crush feeding on blood, she’s unsure of how to feel about everything because as alarming as it is, she can’t help but still be drawn to the boy. As Eva finds herself becoming increasingly pulled into his strange, dark world , she must reconsider some important things about herself. (Maria Llovet)

Valiant



Rai #1—A new Rai, a cyborg ronin, awakes in the 41st century with no idea of who he is or what purpose he’s meant to serve, but as he takes his first steps into his strange new world, he begins to gain an understanding of the larger legacy he’s a part of. (Dan Abnett, Juan José)





Image : Rodney Buchemi ( Dynamite Entertainment )

Dynamite Entertainment

Kiss Zombies #1—When a zombie virus outbreak turns most of the world’s population into undead ghouls, music is banned because of the way it attracts the dangerous beings. But a group of passionate (and stupid) children insists on letting the world know how much they love KISS, so they set out on an adventure to track down the band’s legendary members and put on a show that’s probably going to get everyone killed. (Ethan Sacks, Rodney Buchemi, Arthur Suydam)

