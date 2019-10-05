We come from the future
All the Bewitching Cosplay from New York Comic Con 2019, Days 1 and 2

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:New York Comic-Con
‘Tis the season for New York Comic Con to haunt the greatest city in the world! Spooky Witchy Fall has arrived, and the Big Apple is teeming with thousands of cosplayers and fans who have come together to celebrate their fandom and show off some great outfits.

Take a look at io9's video and photo collection, which highlights our favorites from the first few days of New York Comic Con. We’ve got a badass Wolverine, Hercules and his Muses, and a whole bunch of Venom. Be sure to leave a comment with your favorites, and head to our Instagram Stories for plenty of looks, finds, and other sights from the con floor.

About the author

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

TwitterPosts

