Image: Adult Swim, Amazon, CBS, Paramount

Yes, it’s called Comic-Con, but these days, the biggest news out of the annual convention usually isn’t about comics. It’s about comic book-inspired (or at least influenced) film and television. Things change though. Ten years ago, movies dominated SDCC. Five years ago, television started taking over. Now, it’s a mix, leaning more into TV with a strong focus on streaming content. Since there’s a ton going on, we’ll pull out what we deem to be the most exciting movie, TV, and streaming panels of San Diego Comic-Con 2019.



Photo: Paramount

Terminator: Dark Fate

Movies are in the minority this year, but Comic-Con is kicking off with an intriguing movie panel on Thursday morning. Paramount is bringing, we assume, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, and the rest of the cast of this direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The first trailer didn’t really grab a ton of attention but this panel will aim to do just that.

When: Thursday, July 18, 11 a.m - 12 p.m., Hall H

His Dark Materials

After a 2007 big-screen adaptation was met with a tepid response, Phillip Pullman’s iconic series is getting a shot at the small screen thanks to the BBC and HBO. With a second season already set, they may have pulled it off this time. We’ve already seen a little glimpse but a big Hall H panel will certainly reveal far more, especially with the whole cast on hand.

When: Thursday, July 18, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Hall H

Image: Adult Swim

Rick and Morty

There was a time a few months ago when fans weren’t even sure if the team behind this wildly popular Adult Swim cartoon would make a fourth season. Well, they are, and they’ve chosen Comic-Con to reveal more about it to the world.

When: Friday, July 19, 1:00-1:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Steven Universe

A Steven Universe panel is awesome on its own. It’s one of our favorite shows here on io9. This year, though, the panel will focus on the still rather mysterious Steven Universe movie. Expect plot details, a trailer, and much much more.

When: Friday, July 19, 1:00-2:00 p.m., Ballroom 20

Photo: Netflix

The Witcher: A Netflix Original Series

Superman returns to Comic-Con. Only this time, Henry Cavill won’t have a giant “S” on his chest, he’ll have long hair and a broad sword. Little has been seen about this highly anticipated fantasy adaptation (besides images) but come Friday, July 19, that is sure to change.

When: Friday, July 19, 2:15-3:15 p.m., Hall H

The Boys

It’s been a long journey for the comic book The Boys—written by Garth Ennis and co-created, designed and illustrated by Darick Robertson—which almost became a movie by Anchorman’s Adam McKay. Now though, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have helped turn this tale of vigilantes who take down corrupt superheroes into what looks like a crazy violent, gritty streaming show. The show debuts the following week so maybe they’ll screen a huge chunk.

When: Friday, July 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Ballroom 20



Photo: Netflix

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Netflix has, and continues to do, some wild, random stuff with the original programming—and bringing back The Dark Crystal as a prequel TV show is right up there. Like some of the other properties here, we’ve already seen some footage, but in a show like this, there are surely plenty of gems yet to be uncovered.



When: Friday, July 19, 3:30-5:15 p.m., Hall H

Carnival Row

Any show with a steampunk aesthetic that builds a new world blending fantasy creatures with humans is bound to spark our interest. Add in Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne and, well, now we’re fascinated. The upcoming Amazon show already has a short teaser, so look forward to a weird and cool full trailer debuting at the panel.

When: Friday, July 19, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

Photo: HBO

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is over but the cast and crew are coming back to Comic-Con one last time to do a curtain call. However, after the hugely polarizing reaction to the final season, will this be a debate or a celebration? We aren’t sure and can’t wait to find out.

When: Friday, July 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Hall H

Creepshow

We haven’t seen much from Shudder’s upcoming anthology series based on the 1982 Stephen King/George A. Romero film but, with a stacked cast (Giancarlo Esposito, Tricia Helfer, Adrienne Barbeau, etc.) and The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero at the helm, this panel should let the world know just how creepy things are going to get.

When: Friday, July 19, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Room 6BCF

Photo: AMC

Preacher

AMC’s Preacher has generally used Comic-Con as the place to debut shocking footage from its upcoming season—and now, with the final installment on the horizon, we wouldn’t be surprised if the team behind the comic adaptation went Biblical on our asses.



When: Friday, July 19, 7-8:00 p.m., Hall H

Batwoman

Buzz has been super solid for the upcoming CW show starring Ruby Rose as the Caped Crusader, and now, she’ll fly into Comic-Con with a screening of the first episode and plenty of time for fans to ask questions all about it.



When: Saturday, July 20, 10:30-11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20

Photo: CBS

Enter the Star Trek Universe



Though there’s no Star Trek film coming in the near future, this panel is likely to prove fans shouldn’t care. Not only will the cast of Star Trek: Discovery be on hand, but Star Trek: Picard will be on display as well as more info on the animated Lower Decks. Do you even need movies when there’s that much awesome coming to a small screen?



When: Saturday, July 20, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Hall H

The Good Place

It feels like the Bad Place knowing The Good Place is coming to an end. But, fans will get their first hints of what the future holds for the hellacious (and hilarious) characters in this panel about the upcoming final season.

When: Saturday July 20, 2019 12:00 - 12:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Photo: Amazon

The Expanse

Just when you thought one of the best sci-fi shows in recent memory was going away, Amazon swooped in and saved the day. And though it’s been a while waiting for new information on the return of The Expanse, Comic-Con is going to provide it.

When: Saturday, July 20, 1:00-1:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Westworld III

The first trailer for Westworld III was as weird as it was vague. Aaron Paul eating? Dolores approaching? So, what’s next for this awesome HBO show? We’ll find out more at this Comic-Con presentation, which is sure to have footage and tons of new info.



When: Saturday, July 20, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Hall H

Photo: TWC

Snowpiercer

Yup. That amazing 2013 Chris Evans movie about the train circling the world with the poor people in the back and rich people in the front is getting its own TV series on TBS. Outside of the cast and crew, very little is known about the adaptation but, we’re guessing you’ve seen a pattern here, that’ll change come Comic-Con.



When: Saturday, July 20, 3:00-3:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Guillermo del Toro is coming to Comic-Con to talk not just about the new movie he’s produced, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, but also to give a master class called “The Making of a Monster.” And, come on, who better to learn about that from?

When: Saturday, July 20, 4:00-5:00 p.m., Horton Grand Theatre

Photo: Disney

Marvel Studios

Comic-Con won’t be short on news this year, but Marvel’s 90-minute return to the mecca of pop culture after a short absence may blow it all way. President Kevin Feige is expected to make the films of Phase Four (Black Widow, The Eternals, etc.) public and official for the first time, which means casts, filmmakers, release dates, and we’re sure some surprises as well. It’s gonna be wild.



When: Saturday, July 20, 5:15-6:45 p.m., Hall H



DC Universe Series Sneak Previews

Fans who have the DC Universe streaming service have been rewarded with some surprisingly solid superhero shows. And while the fates of some of those shows (*cough* Swamp Thing *cough*) have been put in doubt, a panel like this should have plenty of cool news and surprises to make that subscription worth it.

When: Saturday, July 20, 7:00-9:00 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Photo: CW

Supernatural

Supernatural and Hall H at Comic-Con have been a Sunday staple for years now. However, the insanely popular, long-running show is finally coming to an end and you can bet fans will expect something epic from Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and the team. Something tells us the guys will be back for future Comic-Cons though.

When: Sunday, July 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hall H

Riverdale

What new mysteries will be coming to Riverdale now with Fred Andrews gone, Hiram Lodge in jail, and time having jumped ahead? All of that and more will certainly be on the table as fans find out what’s next for Archie and the crew.



When: Sunday, July 21, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Hall H

