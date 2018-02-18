There is a new Star Wars movie just months away, which means, it’s time for new Star Wars merchandise. Oh, who am I kidding? It’s very clearly always the time for new Star Wars merchandise. Here’s the latest from The Last Jedi, Solo, and all the other Star Wars goodness Hasbro showed at Toy Fair this year.



Star Wars: Black Series

Tobias Beckett. Mimban Stormtrooper. Princess Leia Organa (Hoth). Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo. Gamorrean Guard. Zuckuss. Commander Wolffe. Droid Three-Pack. Centerpiece Kylo Ren. 1 / 9

io9 already gave you a glimpse at the first 6" figures from Solo: A Star Wars Story last week, but Han, Lando, Qi’ra, and the Range Trooper will be joined by a few more figures from the film: Tobias Beckett, Woody Harrelson’s mysterious criminal mentor figure from the film, and a Mimban Stormtrooper, who is basically a normal Stormtrooper but wearing a fetching cape, like a proto-Captain Phasma. Only, you know, very muddy, thanks to being stationed on Mimban, the planet infamously known as the setting for the first ever Star Wars novel released after the movie, Splinter of the Mind’s Eye.

But the Black Series won’t just be Solo—a few more figures from across the Star Wars saga were revealed, including Princess Leia in her Hoth Gear from Empire Strikes Back, Admiral Holdo from The Last Jedi, a Gamorrean Guard, Clone Commander Wolffe from Clone Wars and Rebels, and Zuckuss, who will be a Toys R’ Us exclusive. The series’ “Centerpiece” line will also get an addition in the form of Kylo Ren, freezing laser bolts on Jakku as he does in The Force Awakens.

The Vintage Collection

Han Solo. Range Trooper. Mimban Stormtrooper. Dr. Aphra. Supreme Leader Snoke. Rey (Island Journey). Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master). 1 / 7

Star Wars toy fans were delighted to learn at Celebration last year that the beloved Vintage Collection—Hasbro’s line of 3.75" tall, superarticulated action figures—was finally coming back after the line was scrapped in 2012, in favor of cheaper, less detailed figures with limited articulation. And boy howdy, is it coming back in style.



Aside from featuring familiar figures previously only available as Walmart exclusives for The Force Awakens, and Rogue One, the new Vintage Collection will also bring with it figures from Solo, including Han, the Range Trooper, and the Mimban Trooper. But they’ll be joined by some new faces too, including Supreme Leader Snoke and an “Ahch-To” version of Rey from The Last Jedi, and making her action figure debut, Dr. Aphra, from Marvel’s Star Wars comics.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Light and Sound Kessel Run Millennium Falcon. Force Link 2.0 Starter Set. 3.75" Qi’ra. 3.75" Chewbacca. 3.75" Range Trooper. Han Solo and Chewbacca Deluxe 3.75" Two-Pack. Lando Calrissian and Kessel Security Guard 3.75" Deluxe Two-Pack. 3.75" Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master). 3.75" Maz Kanata. 3.75" K-2SO. 1 / 10

Given that it’s now just a few months away, there’s a lot of merchandise planned for Solo, beyond the collector-focused toys seen above. A new 3.75" scale, $100 version of the Millennium Falcon seen in the film will include lights, sounds, and even breakaway panels meant to show the ship accelerating at high speeds (and give us a hint to how the Falcon eventually looks the way it does when it gets into Han’s hands).



Meanwhile, there’ll also be new 3.75", limited-articulation figures for the film that are compatible with the new “Force Link 2.0,” an upgraded version of the gadget released with last year’s Last Jedi toys that plays lights and sounds based on the figure you hold next to it, which will be available for $30. Figures available from the movie include Han, Qi’ra, Chewbacca, and the Range Trooper, as well as special two-packs depicting a muddy Han and Chewbacca (presumably on Mimban) as well as Lando Calrissian and a Kessel Security Guard. They’ll also be joined by a Last Jedi Luke Skywalker and Maz Kanata, and Rogue One’s K-2SO, for good measure.

Roleplay Toys

NERF Glowstrike Han Solo Blaster. NERF Rival First Order Stormtrooper Blaster. Blade Builder Force Master Lightsaber. Force FX Riot Baton. 1 / 4

Star Wars toys aren’t just about action figures, they’re also about all sorts of blasters and lightsabers you can wave around and beat each other up with pretending to be part of the galaxy far, far away, and Hasbro is more than happy to indulge. A new NERF “Glowstrike” blasters based on Han’s trusty DL-44 and a First Order Stormtrooper rifle. Meanwhile, there’s also a new, customizable “Force Master” electronic lightsaber are for kids (or the kids at heart).

But if you want something a lot fancier, the Black Series line of prop replicas is getting a cool, light up version of the stun baton wielded by Finn and the First Order Stormtroopers in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. You’ll probably have to yell “TRAITOR” to get the full effect yourself though.



The Most Adorable Wookiee in the World

Have you ever wanted a tiny Chewbacca of your own to look after and care for? Well, this cute little fuzzball is absolutely for you. The 16-inch-tall “Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie” will cost $130 when it releases this Fall, and is basically one of those toddler dolls but much, much furrier, in that it’ll respond to your voice and actions with various snuffles and snarls. You can even rock it to sleep! Good lord, it’s almost too precious.

