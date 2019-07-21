Witness me! San Diego Comic-Con is entering its final day, but the cosplay showcase is far from over. io9's latest video and photos highlight the fantastic looks from Saturday—arguably the best day for cosplay at San Diego Comic-Con. Excelsior, my friends. Excelsior.

What cosplay did we spot on Saturday? Almost too much! We witnessed some mighty Furiosas, an unmasked Deadpool, and the return of the McVengers! Leave a comment with your favorite cosplay, or share your own look from SDCC. Also, be sure to head to our Instagram Stories, where we’re sharing even more cosplay and cool finds from the con floor. We’re celebrating the last day of Comic-Con right. Come join us!

When you play the Game of Bones, you wuff or die.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Hell yeah, Midsommar cosplay!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
The ladies of Marvel represent... Valkyrie just wants to get some more pre-drinks in though.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Alf’s back! In non-pog form!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Hello, Jessica Rabbit.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

The truth is out there, just in minifigure form.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
The Joker and Harley Quinn are looking downright apocalyptic.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Incineroar brings the heat!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Ms. Frizzle wants to give you an education at Comic-Con.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Ezio Auditore da Firenze, master assassin, at your service.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
The guardian of the green himself, Swamp Thing!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Dearly DC beloved, we are gathered here today...
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Cloud Strife is here to break some limits.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Doc Brown comes racing into 2019. Picked a hell of a place to show up!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
A druid and Critical Role’s Kayleth compare horns.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Daenerys Targaryen collects her award as... well, kinda very brief 2nd placer in the Game of Thrones?
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Meow, Catwoman... Catman? Wait, that’s a different character!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Kindle your flame with the help of some of Lordran’s finest.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Isn’t this little ODST just adorable?
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Ooooooh indeed, Ruby Rhod!
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Entering the Matrix is not required to enjoy this cosplay.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Some Garden Gnomes showed up in San Diego and thought they’d have a visit.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
As long as there’s still light, these brave pilots of the Resistance (and their Rebel friend), have got a chance.
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

