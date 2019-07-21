Witness me! San Diego Comic-Con is entering its final day, but the cosplay showcase is far from over. io9's latest video and photos highlight the fantastic looks from Saturday—arguably the best day for cosplay at San Diego Comic-Con. Excelsior, my friends. Excelsior.



What cosplay did we spot on Saturday? Almost too much! We witnessed some mighty Furiosas, an unmasked Deadpool, and the return of the McVengers! Leave a comment with your favorite cosplay, or share your own look from SDCC. Also, be sure to head to our Instagram Stories, where we’re sharing even more cosplay and cool finds from the con floor. We’re celebrating the last day of Comic-Con right. Come join us!

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Photo: io9/Gizmodo

