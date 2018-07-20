Friends, Comic-Con has begun! You might have noticed, because there is news
everywhere, just spilling out in all its glorious pop culture glory. Almost too much! If you need a quick catch up on everything so far, have no fear: io9 is here to do its job and tell you what’s up with the latest from San Diego. Movies
The 2018 Comic-Con officially began this morning, and it’s venerable, enormous Hall H opened its…
Well, “new” as in “new to recent horror cinema.” The monster in question has actually been spawning …
It’s been a full year since Netflix announced that it would be adapting My Chemical Romance’s…
If you’ve ever wanted to hear Robin say “Fuck Batman” before knocking the hell out of and killing a …
Hollywood legend Robert Zemeckis has a few projects at this year’s Comic-Con. One is Project Blue…
One of the biggest questions people have had about DC’s upcoming streaming platform DC Universe is…
We’ve seen her outfit. We’ve seen her TARDIS. We’ve had teasers. But the time has come for an…
10 years ago, the Star Wars universe was forever changed with the arrival of the Clone Wars…
Impulse, the YouTube Premium series adapted from Steven Gould’s Jumper book series, will continue.…
Danny Rand might have shown up to help his pal in Luke Cage season two, but he has a lot more work…
When CW announced that it was rebooting Charmed, the choice was met with a bit of confusion—and…
We’ve already had more than a few glimpses at Syfy’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s classic…
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, coming to Nickelodeon September 17, reunites Raphael,…
Thought that Titans trailer was the only DC Universe show we’d be hearing about today? Think again: …
Comics
The Green Lantern comics have gotten rather epic in scale recently, with Earth’s Lanterns and the…
This morning, DC announced that DC Ink and DC Zoom, their newest comic imprints aimed at teens and…
Over the past couple of years Comixology has slowly become a growing home for original comics,…
Toys and Merchandise
A new Doctor on Doctor Who means new everything: new monsters, new best friends, new TARDISes, and…
It’s been teased for a good while now that Jason Momoa’s look in Aquaman would evolve from, well,…
DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. are banking on fans’ interest in the new Titans, Doom Patrol,…
The newest trailer for Lego DC Super-Villains has arrived, which will star a custom-created…
The big show is on! Comic-Con officially began last night in San Diego and the crew of io9 is there …
