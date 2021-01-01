All of io9's 2020 Year in Review Lists in One Convenient Location

Year In ReviewYear In ReviewWe look back at the best, worst, and most significant moments of the year, and look forward to next year.
The evil is defeated! Maybe! Hopefully! Yes, 2020 is over, and a new dawn is upon us. We’ll forgive you if you don’t want to spend today looking back on the hellyear that was, but if you need a distraction as we step forward together into 2021, here’s all of io9's 2020 year in review posts in one post for you to enjoy.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
We made it, friends: here’s to more blogs and fun things to blog about in the year to come.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.
Advertisement
DISCUSSION