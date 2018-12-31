Image: Disney, Sony, BBC

Year In Review We look back at the best, worst, and most significant moments of the year, and look forward to next year.

Have we already mentioned how long 2018 was? Oh, we did? Yada, yada, yada...we’re all really tired. Thankfully, today is the very last day of the year. With that in mind, take a look at all the geeky pop culture we loved (or didn’t) this year.



Happy New Year, all, and thanks so much for reading. Here’s to a better 2019!

