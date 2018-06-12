Image: Netflix (YouTube)

“Harlem doesn’t need a hero. It needs a queen.” The incredible Alfre Woodard is back and ready to take Harlem under her wing in the latest trailer for Netflix’s Luke Cage—but there are a couple others eager to take the reigns.

The latest trailer focuses on Woodward’s Mariah Dillard, a Harlem councilwoman who claims she wants to protect the community but also deals in weapons (and owns a new club, thanks to her cousin’s death last season). Mariah might have barely come out of the first season, but now she’s more alive than ever... and eager to coax Luke Cage (Mike Colter) into serving as her “dark chocolate boy scout.” I—don’t think he’s going to be too keen on that.

Unfortunately for Mariah, there are few things standing in her way of total domination. Not only does her daughter Tilda disapprove of her midnight dealings, but there are also two crime bosses at her front door. There’s Bushmaster, another invincible man whose aspirations are slightly different than Luke’s. Plus, we got a brief look at Rosalie (Annabella Sciorra), a crime lord who’s going to cause trouble this season.

Fortunately for us, Luke’s not alone. He’s got Misty Knight, sporting a new badass robot arm. Check out this faux documentary Netflix put together.

Luke Cage returns to Harlem and Netflix June 22.